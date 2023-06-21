CRESSON, Pa. – When entering Mount Aloysius College’s second Health Care Leaders Camp on Monday, the group of regional students were met by a woman causing a ruckus on an ATV.
Soon after introductions, they quickly became acquainted with the patient they’d be following through several steps of her recovery throughout the next two days.
The students were witnesses to an ATV accident staged in a small grouping of trees near Pierce Hall and taken through the entire care scenario, which included emergency management technicians’ response to the wreck, an emergency room visit, operating room procedure, blood analysis, ultrasound, physical therapy and every step in between.
“We break it down to the department and the specialty areas,” said Jennifer Bopp, the Mount’s associate of nursing Level 1 coordinator, “and we pull it all together to show how the team collaboration can provide the best outcome.”
Students in ninth through 11th grades moved through six disciplines in Pierce, exploring what all the college’s health care department has to offer.
Bopp was with the group in the emergency room examining the patient, who had a stick puncturing her right leg and abdomen.
The group was shown how the school’s lifelike mannequins are used to train the next generation of health care workers.
Bopp said a benefit of the camp is the participants being able to explore the different departments and seeing that it’s not just trauma response, but several specialties coming together to help heal those who are injured.
Makayla Conrad, a sophomore at Penn Cambria High School, was thrilled by the opportunity to attend the two-day event.
“I want to be an LPN traveling nurse, so, I thought it would be good to sign up for the program to get some experience,” she said.
When she arrived on Tuesday, she ran into her classmate, Willa Golden, who also has her sights set on the health care field.
Golden said she wants to earn her nursing degree to work in labor and delivery and also saw the camp as a valuable look into the field.
“Everything about it is really cool,” she said about the experience.
Christopher Lovett, academic dean, described the camp as a great opportunity for the roughly 55 teenagers who signed up because it exposes them to an in-depth look at several health care fields.
He also said the experience was important because it could spur a passion for one of the disciplines in the participants.
As additional bonuses this year, the students on Tuesday were treated to a Stop the Bleed training from UPMC Somerset and Altoona, and on Wednesday, the group will be visited by Southcentral PA Area Health Education Center for a presentation.
Madeline Wittman said she was enjoying the camp because she’s “always interested in these things.”
Her father is a family doctor and having “serious conversations about patients” is fascinating to her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.