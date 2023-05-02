JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Four regional school districts have been awarded a combined nearly $300,000 by the Pennsylvania Department of Education to support dual credit programs there.
Penn Cambria, Somerset Area and Indiana Area got $75,000 each, while Greater Johnstown received $63,600.
“Anytime we can give students the opportunity to improve their future, we feel that’s our purpose here in the district,” Somerset Area Superintendent Krista Mathias said, “and giving them the opportunity to earn any type of college or technical school credit while in high school – any time we can do that it’s definitely an advantage for them.”
Somerset Area partners with Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, Allegheny College of Maryland, St. Francis University, Mount Aloysius College and PennWest California to offer 23 dual credit courses to its students.
According to PDE, these programs enhance student outcomes by helping teens improve academic achievement, high school graduation rates, college enrollment and post-secondary completion rates.
Trevor Anderson, Somerset Area director of curriculum and technology, helped facilitate the grant for his district.
He worked with the high school principal, secondary counselors and director of student services to submit the documentation, describing the effort as “nice teamwork” to support the students.
“The goal is for us to expand access to our dual enrollment courses at our senior high,” Anderson said.
At this time, the school has 43% of students enroll in dual credit programs, and officials hope this grant will help expand that participation.
“We like that, with this type of grant, it goes direct to student and helps support programing that’s already in place and the partnerships with the five colleges and universities we’ve developed over the years,” Anderson said.
Mathias added that any way to increase the number of dual credits students are taking and make that extremely affordable is a good undertaking for her district.
In total, $6.7 million was given to 100 schools across the state to allow more high school students to enroll in these type of offerings.
The idea is by doing so those learners will have more opportunities to follow their own path and prepare for successful careers.
“Dual credit programs help high school students get a jump start on their post-secondary coursework, build their confidence and set them up for future success,” acting state Secretary of Education Khalid N. Mumin said in a release. “When Governor Shapiro talks about giving students the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunities to succeed, this is what he means. By expanding dual credit opportunities across the commonwealth, we will help more students access these programs, become exposed to new opportunities and begin to chart their own course to successful and fulfilling careers.”
For a complete list of awardees, visit www.education.pa.gov.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.