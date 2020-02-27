Legislators announced Wednesday that several schools across the region were awarded more than $2 million combined in grants for new security and safety measures.
Twelve school districts in the area from Northern Cambria to Greater Johnstown and Portage received between $30,000 and $40,000 for assistance in this field.
Within that group, Penn Cambria School District stood out, having been awarded $202,124.
“As a rural school district and district where we have to sometimes adopt a negative budget, this was a huge, huge announcement for Penn Cambria School District,” Superintendent William Marshall said.
He added that it was a “big win” for the district to be able to provide these safety measures with grant money.
The funds awarded to Penn Cambria will be used for mental health counseling, a visitor management system, social-emotional learning programing for kindergarten through eighth-grade students, school police officer, app-based emergency communication and management system and web-based training for students and staff.
Marshall said the district looks at school safety two ways: the physical safety of students and building a safe climate for the students to learn in.
According to him, these new safety measures will help achieve those goals.
Funds from this program can be used for a number of safety initiatives, including purchasing risk factor assessment, offering counseling services for students and implementing violence prevention curricula.
“Nothing is more important that the safety of our children and the best way to secure our kids is to make sure they’re trained professionals standing tall to keep them safe,” Rep. Frank Burns said in a press release.
With this funding, the School Safety and Security Committee distributed $53.7 million in grants to 524 school entities across the state.
Burns added that there needs to be an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to school safety and that this program is one way state legislators are working toward that goal.
According to www.pccd.pa.gov, which lists the awarded schools, many of the schools in Cambria County are planning to use this funding for “security planning and purchase of security-related technology.”
That can include anything from metal detectors, surveillance equipment and special emergency communications equipment to automated external defibrillators and trauma kits.
“Protecting our schools and providing a safe environment for learning is one of the most important steps we can take for young people throughout the state,” Sen. Wayne Langerholc said in a separate release.
“This grant program has been successful in helping our local schools address their unique security challenges, and I look forward to seeing how this round of grants will make our local schools even more secure for current and future students.”
