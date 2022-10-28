The Pennsylvania State Marching Band Championships will begin at noon Saturday at Mansion Park, Altoona.
Twenty-three scholastic marching bands from across the state will compete for titles in various classes based on group size and skill level. Bands will also perform in a ratings-based festival class.
Local participants include bands from Northern Bedford County, Westmont Hilltop, Greater Johnstown, Ligonier Valley and Conemaugh Township Area high schools.
Information: www.njatob.org.
