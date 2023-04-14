JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Steve Nunez, president of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, said his school saw an almost 20% decrease in enrollment from 2017 to the current term, but he’s not concerned by these numbers.
“In some ways, our response to COVID has made us a more robust institution,” he said.
Similar to not just other community colleges across the country, but also post-secondary institutions in general, Penn Highlands took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, which required adjustments such as hybrid and virtual learning options.
During the 2020-21 school year, there were roughly 1,900 students enrolled at Penn Highlands. That number decreased by around 150 for the subsequent year, to 1,764, then to 1,708 for 2022-23.
Credits sold also decreased, from 28,190 in 2020-21 to 25,015 in 2022-23.
But Nunez noted that the final set of numbers for both categories aren’t finalized because of the way the school year is scheduled.
The college, which has locations in Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Huntingdon counties, starts with the Summer B term, followed by the fall semester, winter session, spring semester, and ends with the Summer A term in a few months.
When the numbers are finalized, Penn Highlands is estimating a 2% increase in credits enrolled – 25,952 – and a 3% spike in undergraduate enrollment – 1,789 – for 2022-23 compared to the previous year.
According to the Community College Research Center, the pandemic’s toll on those schools is just the tail end of a larger decline.
Undergraduate enrollment data shows community college enrollment dropped from 7.7 million in 2010 to 5.7 million in 2021, with the steepest drop taking place between 2019 and 2021.
Private for-profit post-secondary schools saw a similar decrease.
This decline appears to have been attributed to 18- to 24-year-olds not enrolling in the schools, according to the CCRC, and those 25 and older doing the same.
However, the number of students enrolling who were under 18 for the same time period doubled, from 539,861 in 2011 to 1.1 million in 2021. The research center credits that uptick with expanded dual-enrollment offerings for high school seniors.
Nunez said the dual-enrollment numbers at Penn Highlands saw a small decline because of the pandemic, but otherwise are doing “very, very well.”
At Allegany College of Maryland in Cumberland, Maryland, there was a 13% increase in the number of students under 20 in the fall term and an 8.5% jump this spring, Vice President of Advancement and Community Relationships David Jones said.
He added that credit hours were up more than 8% in the fall and 10% in the spring from the previous year.
“We’re seeing huge rebounds this past year,” Jones said.
Similar to Penn Highlands, ACM has dealt with struggles regarding enrollment since the COVID-19 pandemic and before that period.
During the 2013-14 term, the college had 3,762 students enrolled, with a drop to 2,956 in the 2018-19 year and 2,837 in 2021-22.
Since then, ACM has experienced a nearly 100-student jump to a total of 2,927 students enrolled this year.
Cynthia Bambara, Allegany College of Maryland president, said she suspects one of the reasons for the rebound is the “new programs that have been launched.”
That ranges from a social media marketing certificate and an automated manufacturing technology degree to the Western Maryland Works Training Center and MakerSpace that was dedicated last August.
Large draws for the college include the nursing program, the general studies transfer program, the dental hygiene and respiratory courses, and the cybersecurity and business administration programs.
Bambara added that, for the past 10 years, the school has also “really scrutinized vacancies to make sure we’re operating in the most efficient way.”
“At ACM, we are committed, every day, to continuous improvement and to ‘rethinking’ how we operate in order to be as efficient and effective as possible in order to maintain the financial health of our institution,” Bambara said.
Nunez said his school met the bottom and has started to rebound from the drop of undergraduates as well, although he recognizes that will take time.
“It’s going to take probably years to make up that enrollment,” Nunez said.
He added that the bump in the number of undergraduates signing up for classes this year is a positive.
Nunez said the college had to do some “right-sizing” during the pandemic and be more careful about how it spends money, but he feels good about the state of the school and its path forward.
A benefit of community colleges, he pointed out, is the institutions’ ability to be flexible.
One of those changes that was instituted recently, but not spurred by COVID-19’s effect on post-secondary education, was implementation of a winter session.
That was started during the 2020-21 school year and consists of a “very compressed academic term” in which students can pick up a few extra credits before the spring semester.
Nunez said he’s happy with the program and noted the offering is growing.
Other examples of flexibility at Penn Highlands range from adopting the regional police academy into its Richland Township campus to working with local businesses, including FirstEnergy and Thomas Automotive, to offer extra training and certificates for those that complete courses.
Penn Highlands also launched a partnership agreement with Indiana University of Pennsylvania to allow a smoother transition for students to start their careers at the community college and continue it at the university.
Nunez said his college “proudly” does whatever can be done to serve the community.
Allegany College of Maryland officials are also pleased with their school’s course and expect continued growth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.