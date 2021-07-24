Fifty-two more positive COVID-19 cases in this eight-county region were included in Saturday's report by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
No new deaths were attributed to the virus in the region.
The Department of Health on Saturday reported a total of 1,219,558 COVID-19 cases and 27,823 deaths in the state, an increase of 583 cases and three deaths since the day before.
Cambria County added 11 cases and now has 14,875 COVID-19 cases and 441 deaths. Somerset County added one case and now has 8,098 cases and 219 deaths. Bedford County added one new case to reach 4,747 cases and 142 deaths.
Blair County added one new case to reach 13,530 cases and 344 deaths. Indiana County added six new cases to reach 6,452 cases and 179 deaths. Clearfield County added six new cases to reach 8,690 cases and 156 deaths.
Centre County added 15 new cases to reach 17,003 cases and 228 deaths. Westmoreland County added 11 cases to reach 34,563 cases and 781 deaths.
Locally, Bedford County has 32.2% of residents completely vaccinated; 43.6% of residents of Blair County are completely vaccinated; 46.5% of residents of Cambria County are completely vaccinated; 51.6% of residents of Centre County are completely vaccinated; 42.7% of residents of Clearfield County are completely vaccinated; 37.1% of residents of Somerset County are completely vaccinated and 42.2% of residents of Blair County are completely vaccinated.
