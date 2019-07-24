The National Parks of western Pennsylvania saw more than 1 million visitors last year who spent an estimated $61.9 million in the regions surrounding those parks.
A release from the National Park Service says visitor expenditures supported 985 jobs and added nearly $14 million to the local economies surrounding the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site in Gallitzin; Johnstown Flood National Memorial in South Fork; Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville; Fort Necessity National Battlefield in Farmington; and Friendship Hill National Historic Site in Farmington.
“The National Park Service takes tremendous pride in our continued working relationships with the communities that surround the five parks and providing visitors with a positive and meaningful visit,” Superintendent Stephen Clark said in a press release.
Three of the sites – Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Johnstown Flood National Memorial and Flight 93 National Memorial – are located in Cambria and Somerset counties.
The Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, which is the first railroad over the Allegheny Mountains and the final link to the Pennsylvania Main Line Canal, provided recreational and educational opportunities to 189,047 visitors last year, the National Park Service said.
Daily programs are offered at the park from June through September, with many visitors interested in the various railroad attractions and different sites that promote each other.
This year, the park partnered with Johnstown Area Heritage Association to do a train tour that showed the different features of the railroad as passengers were traveling from Johns-
town to Altoona on an Amtrak train.
In 2018, the Johnstown Flood National Memorial had 146,269 visitors and approximately 14 school trip visits. The memorial commemorates the Johnstown Flood of May 31, 1889, which killed more than 2,000 people when the South Fork Dam failed.
Each year, along with daily programming from June through September, the park remembers the anniversary of the flood by lighting luminaries for each flood victim and Friends of Johnstown Flood National Memorial also sponsors an Evening on the Lake series.
The Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville reported 31,265 visitors in 2018. The site pays tribute to the passengers and crew members of Flight 93, who, during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11,
2001, thwarted a planned attack on the nation’s capital.
Along with 486 programs last year, partnerships with the Pennsylvania WoodMobile and FBI Pittsburgh allowed for unique learning opportunities for children visiting the site’s Learning Center, including 7,000 students from 75 school districts who participated in hands-on educational programming last year.
Each year, the Sept. 11 observance attracts visits from all over the world and the United States to honor the 40 passengers and crew of United Flight 93.
