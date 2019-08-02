Seven local organizations learned on Thursday that they will receive a combined $4.5 million in state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant funding, which is designed to promote projects that foster employment, tax revenue growth or other economic activity.
Five groups in Cambria County – Johnstown Area Heritage Association, Cambria County Redevelopment Authority, Johnstown Industrial Development Corporation, Duke LifePoint’s Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and St. Francis University – received $500,000 apiece through the program administered by the commonwealth’s Office of the Budget.
Meanwhile, the Somerset County General Authority and Bedford-Fulton Joint Recreation Authority received $1 million each.
“It’s going to be a tremendous asset across a wide range of projects,” state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, 35th District, said.
“I know that it will help increase economic activity, increase jobs, and increase quality of life for residents of my district.”
State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, 71st Legislative District, said he and other local lawmakers worked to bring the projects to the attention of Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat.
“It’s good to see things coming to our area,” Rigby said. “It’s good to see that we’re able to work together. It’s bipartisan. That’s only going to be stronger for the area if we continue to do that.”
Cambria County Redevelopment Authority will use the money to help develop the Iron to Arts Corridor, a proposed 2-mile path that will pass through Conemaugh, downtown Johnstown, Prospect, Minersville and Cambria City, tying together historical, cultural and business sites such as JWF Industries, Center for Metal Arts, Peoples Natural Gas Park and Johnstown Flood Museum.
Money acquired by JAHA will be put toward revitalizing the Johnstown Flood Museum by upgrading several aspects, including the building’s shell, electric, windows, doors, elevators and fire suppression system. The $500,000 is part of what is envisioned as an overall $2.5 million project.
“This is some great momentum for that project,” JAHA President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Burkert said. “We’re entirely grateful that the governor has seen fit to fund the project.”
JAHA had applied for a $1.5 million grant, so parts of the project might need to be re-evaluated, according to Burkert.
“What we’ll be able to determine over the next couple months is how much of our vision for the new Flood Museum will actually be able to get done in this first phase. … It’s been a long difficult trudge for this Flood Museum,” Burkert said. “We’re shovel-ready. We’re ready to go. Designs are complete. We’re hoping that this gives us momentum to go pretty far.”
JIDC, through Johnstown Area Regional Industries, plans to build a 40,000-square-foot, multi-tenant light manufacturing building at the Johnstown Business Park in Richland Township.
“It’s early in the process,” Linda Thomson, JARI’s president and CEO, said. “We’ve talked with other funders, so it’s not like we’re starting from scratch. At least somebody has to come forward first before you get all the other pieces in place. We will actually have to show the match for the money before we’ll be able to receive it.”
St. Francis will continue work on its Rural Health and Wellness Science Complex project, involving the renovation and expansion of Sullivan Hall. The funds will be used to add two floors – with digitally equipped classrooms – to the facility.
“As a result of this funding, students in St. Francis University’s health sciences program will have the most up-to-date technology and resources available, which helps prepare them for successful careers in health care,” state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, 72nd Legislative District, said.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center will make renovations to its Lee Campus building in downtown Johnstown, which will likely include demolition of existing interiors, reconfirming and installing electric and telecommunications lines, plumbing and HVAC.
Somerset County General Authority’s award will be used for a strategic expansion at DeVilbiss Healthcare, which designs, manufactures and markets respiratory medical products.
“This is a win-win for Somerset County,” state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette / Somerset / Westmoreland, 32nd District, said. “Not only do we celebrate new jobs and new growth for one of our employers, but it is a clear sign to other job creators looking for somewhere to start or expand their business. DeVilbiss’ commitment to Somerset County shown by this investment demonstrates clearly that Somerset county is open for business and has the kind of workforce necessary to make manufacturing happen right here in our own back yard.”
The Bedford-Fulton Joint Recreation Authority is working to convert an 8.5-mile stretch of the old Pennsylvania Turnpike – between Breezewood, Bedford County and Taylor Township, Fulton County – that was abandoned in 1968 into a hiking and biking trail.
“Unofficially, the section of abandoned turnpike has been a bicyclists destination for years,” state Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Bedford / Fulton / Franklin, from the 78th Legislative District, said. “During that time, efforts have been mounting to officially open the once modern marvel as a bike path. When the trail is complete, this revamped bike path will attract visitors to our area, spurring on our local tourism economy.”
