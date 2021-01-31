A nor’easter expected to form overnight is expected to bring 6 inches of snow or more to the Johnstown and Somerset areas through early Tuesday – but far less than northeastern Pennsylvania and New England will likely see, an AccuWeather forecaster said.
A storm moving east from the Ohio Valley brought an inch or less of snow through much of the area as of early Sunday evening and will likely be “energized” Monday morning by a coastal low pressure system that’ll likely bring significant accumulations as far west as Johnstown and Indiana, meteorologist Matt Greene said.
“You’ll be on the western edge of this system,” Greene said, adding that it appears to have tracked farther east than some earlier models predicted.
Between Sunday morning and Tuesday afternoon, the overall total could be between 6 to 8 inches in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Indiana County will likely see totals on the lowest side of that projection – and farther east parts of Bedford County may see as much as a foot of snow, Greene said.
The storm’s slow-moving nature will keep flakes falling through both the Monday and Tuesday commutes. It will fall at a “moderate” rate, at times, late Monday afternoon and evening, he added.
That could pose issues for area roads but wind gusts shouldn’t be a problem, Greene said.
PennDOT implemented travel restrictions on several high-traffic highways, including Interstate 99 through Bedford, Blair and Centre counties, reducing speed limits to 45 mph for all vehicles and prohibiting vehicles such as buses, vehicles towing most types of trailers and enclosed cargo delivery trucks until the “Tier 1” guideline is lifted.
The same guidelines are in place until further notice on Interstate 70 in Bedford and Fulton counties.
“The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions,” PennDOT officials wrote.
Travel farther east will likely be hampered by the storm. The Lehigh Valley is projected to receive up to 2 feet of snow, while Philadelphia is expected to see a wintry mix that may add up to 14 inches, according to the National Weather Service
State road restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com and smartphone apps.
