Casimir Cultural Center reflection

A reflection of Casimir Cultural Center, 505 Power St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown, appears in a puddle formed by the all-day rain on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

A reflection of Casimir Cultural Center, 505 Power St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown, appears in a puddle formed by the all-day rain on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you