Voters will have their chance on Tuesday to determine who’ll lead several of the region’s row offices for the next four years, while voting results in Johnstown could impact all three levels of city leadership.
In Johnstown, voters will have a say on a seven-way race for city council, a two-man race for mayor and a referendum vote that could set new rules about where their future city managers could live.
The election comes as the city is working to reinvent itself as an outdoors destination and to determine how to spend an unprecedented $30.7 million influx of recovery funds that could play a role in that effort.
Seven people are running for four Johnstown City Council seats this fall.
That includes three Democratic incumbents. Marie Mock, Ricky Britt and the Rev. Sylvia King are all running to retain their seats.
Britt is a deacon with the Redeemed Men of God, while King is a pastor at Christ Centered Community Church in Kernville. Mock is an assistant vice president for AmeriServ Financial who works with the West End Improvement Group.
Democrat Laura Huchel is also running.
James Stanton Jr., former councilwoman and local nurse Charlene Stanton, and former councilman Joseph Taranto, all Republicans, are also running for office.
One current incumbent, Dave Vitovitch, lost in the primary to Huchel, an insurance company employee who is making her first bid for a seat.
Taranto, a Johnstown Housing Authority member from Moxham, has made previous runs for city government and briefly served while appointed to fill a vacancy in 2013.
Mock, Britt and Mayor Frank Janakovic are campaigning as a team this fall. King and Huchel are individually running separate campaigns. Taranto has been campaigning alongside mayoral candidate John DeBartola.
City mayor
DeBartola has become a frequent council critic since he first went to city officials proposing an anti-discrimination bill to better recognize LGBT rights in 2013. He’s an activist in the LGBTQ community and has made two runs at the office in recent years, first as a Democrat and now on the Republican ticket.
He’s vying to unseat Janakovic, a two-term mayor. Janakovic first ran for the position in 2013, aiming to unify a board that was divided into two factions at the time.
Janakovic is also the executive director of the Alternative Community Resource Program.
Referendum question
City officials have seven questions on the ballot – each of which propose changes to the city charter that has directed how council can operate for decades.
The city runs on a “Home Rule” government charter that critics say has become antiquated.
Several questions ask voters about abandoning the two-meeting requirement for enacting an ordinance for budget adoptions and other moves, instead of a vote by resolution. But the highest-profile question asks residents about abandoning language in the charter requiring a city manager to establish residency in the city within 180 days of assuming office – a requirement that critics, including the council’s majority, say has been a stumbling block to attracting and retaining a well-qualified city manager over the past decade.
Johnstown has had nine full-time or acting city managers since 2014, making the city’s top administrative position a revolving door in recent years.
With city officials planning to start a search for Johnstown’s next full-time manager early next year, the referendum question asks voters if council should have more flexibility on the residency requirement. A majority “yes” vote would enable council to amend the requirement by ordinance, if needed.
County row offices
Cambria and Somerset counties’ top seats – including the county commissioners – aren’t up for reelection in 2021, but a number of county row offices will be settled on the ballot this fall.
In Cambria County, two veteran law enforcement officers are running for the sheriff’s job. Bob Kolar, who served as Cambria sheriff since 1998, died in 2020. Acting Sheriff Don Robertson has been in charge of the office since then.
Robertson, a former Johnstown police detective, is running as a Republican against a former city police department colleague, Tom Owens. Owens, a Democrat, also worked as a city detective before becoming the Cambria County Drug Task Force supervisor and, more recently, a Stonycreek Township police officer.
In Somerset County, one row office race was settled in the spring, while two others will be settled this fall.
Treasurer Donna Matsko Schmitt, a Democrat, is facing a challenge from Republican Anthony DeLuca. Schmitt has served as treasurer since 1990. DeLuca is a retired state police sergeant and Boswell Water Authority board chairman.
Somerset County Prothonotary Angie Svonavec is running against challenger Brian Fochtman, a Republican. Svonavec is in her sixth term on the job. Fochtman serves as Berlin’s police chief.
The prothonotary is an elected civil clerk of the Court of Common Pleas and is responsible for the recording and filing of legal civil papers that commonly come through the civil court system, such as civil lawsuits, divorce and child custody suits, as well as protection from abuse orders and others.
The coroner seat was also up for grabs this year with Coroner Wallace Miller retiring at year’s end. His chief deputy, Cullen Swank, captured both the Democratic and Republican nominations in May and is now unopposed for the seat.
School boards
A list of boards spanning from northern Cambria County to North Star do not feature races this year – aside from Greater Johnstown schools.
In the Greater Johnstown School District, five Johnstown-area residents are running for four seats. They are incumbents Edwin Mikesic, Tony Belskey and Leland Wood and two newcomers, Michael Allen and Missy Spaugy.
Southmont, Windber feature races
Two area boroughs will have election night battles.
That includes Southmont, which has three incumbents and two hopefuls running for four seats.
Real estate broker Bill Trevorrow, a Republican, and fellow board members Robert Morgan, a Democrat, and Herb Ewald, a Republican, face challenges from Richard Burkert, Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s director, and Doug Beri, a local conservationist running on the Republican ticket.
In Windber, eight men are running for four borough council seats.
That includes two current members, Doug Ledney and Joe Pallo; a planning commission member, Ed Marcinko; and a former councilman, Pete LaMonaca. All are running as Democrats.
Four first-time candidates are also vying for the seats as Republicans. They are Windber residents Brian Bahorik, Thomas Dowdell, Dave Maddy Jr. and Richard Rummel Jr.
Election Day
Polling stations open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday for voters planning to vote in-person this year. They close at 8 p.m.
To find the address for your polling place, visit www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/pollingplaceinfo.aspx and provide your home address.
