Shannon Reed has had a passion for writing for some time, but was never sure it would lead to a career in the field.
Now, the author is celebrating the release of her first book, “Why Did I Get a B?: and Other Mysteries We’re Discussing in the Faculty Lounge,” in paperback on June 1.
“I’ve always really enjoyed being a writer,” Reed said, “but I didn’t have any grand plans of being an author.”
The 47-year-old Johnstown native now resides in Verona, Allegheny County, teaches fiction, humor and other disciplines at the University of Pittsburgh’s main campus, and has been featured several times in The New Yorker, as well as a number of other publications.
Her book is a collection of previously published essays and humor pieces and some new material, all centered on her teaching career that has spanned 20 years.
“It’s like little chapters and little sections versus a narrative,” Reed said.
She got her start in education at the Richland Learning Center after finishing her bachelor of fine arts degree in acting and directing at Otterbein University, Westerville, Ohio.
Throughout her career, Reed has taught in many areas, including New York City, while she was pursuing a master’s in arts and theater education.
She also made use of her minor in writing to craft a number of plays, such as “Bonnie and Clementine, on Their Way to the Grand Canyon, Explore the Limits of the Dramatic Form” and “Drag the Past,” many of which were produced.
“I started thinking of myself as a playwright more than anything else,” Reed said.
But as her passion for teaching began to wane, she started to focus more on being a scribe.
She decided to get another master’s degree, this time in creative writing, and was accepted into a program at the University of Pittsburgh in 2012.
It was her time there that solidified her self-image and decision to write, Reed said. She started submitting work for publication.
Some of her early stories were featured on McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, a humor website, and with the support of an editor there, Reed branched out.
At the end of her studies at the University of Pittsburgh in 2015 is when she was first published in The New Yorker.
Reed said she found an open call for the “Shouts & Murmurs” section, and decided to give it a shot.
After being rejected early on, the humorist received an email from the magazine asking for more work.
“I remember freaking out,” Reed said. “It was so exciting.”
After another couple rejections, her first piece was published.
Now she’s had around 30 stories featured.
“That really kicked off my career in a big, big way,” Reed said. “Once you have The New Yorker as a credit, the world just kind of opens up to you.”
Longtime friend Gretel Kaltenbaugh, who lives in South Fork, makes sure she reads it all.
“Her sense of humor is just intelligent and broad,” Kaltenbaugh said.
“She catches the truth in tiny little details.”
The two have known each other for roughly 30 years and have kept in touch on and off throughout that time, especially now with the advent of Facebook.
Reed and Kaltenbaugh got to know each other while working together at Camp Sequanota in Jennerstown.
“She is definitely one of the most supportive people I know,” Kaltenbaugh said. “She is someone who is very compassionate and empathetic.”
She also described her friend as a dedicated scribe who is interested in how people are affected by events in their lives, which makes her “a wonderful friend and a wonderful writer.”
Kaltenbaugh added that, when the two get together, they always end up laughing a lot.
“Why Did I Get a B?” was first published last June, but Reed said she believes it was lost in the shuffle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As society begins to crawl out from under the shadow of the disease, the author is excited to have a second life for her creation in paperback form and provide readers with a bit of joy during this time.
Reed’s book can be purchased at Classic Elements, Books-A-Million in The Galleria, on Amazon, at www.bookshop.org and on the Simon and Schuster website.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
