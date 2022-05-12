EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County is preparing for a “busy CDBG summer.”
That’s what the authority’s executive director, Renee Daly, told the authority’s board Thursday at its monthly meeting, referring to the need to seek new bids for projects that will use funds from the Community Development Block Grant program.
Daly said that the first step is rebidding the Short Avenue wastewater improvement project in Cresson Township and the Washington Street paving project in Adams Township.
The two projects failed to receive bids before the authority’s April meeting. Daly said she believed that was due to the projects’ June deadline and to the difficulty contractors are having in getting materials.
An extension for the contracts has been obtained from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The extension makes the new deadline Dec. 31, which Daly said is the deadline for projects from funding year 2017 that need to be put out to bid.
According to Daly, the projects could be back out to bid as early as June.
She noted that the Americans with Disabilities Act park upgrades in Blacklick Township, the lone project awarded in April, still has $55,000 less in available funding than what the bid was – but said funding may be reallocated to pay for the remainder of the project.
Board member Mark Wissinger said more project extensions may become needed as time goes on due to rising material costs.
Daly told board members that to account for the changing market, the bids have included a base amount – the minimum needed for the project – and alternates so that one or all pieces of the project could be completed.
