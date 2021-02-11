EBENSBURG – Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County officials offered an update Thursday on the progress of an impending round of demolitions paid by the county’s Act 152 fund.
The authority is working to complete a contract for the demolition of five vacant, blighted houses and the clearance of the lots. The structures are located at 771 Somerset St., Johnstown; 1237 Main St., Franklin Borough; 219 Gable St., Brownstown Borough; 210 Coleman St., Hastings Borough; and 1229 Deveaux St., West Carroll Township.
Executive Director Renée Daly said the authority issued a letter to Bam’s Mechanic Shop in Northern Cambria, which had submitted a bid at $31,200, requesting documentation. Upon receipt of the documentation from Bam’s, Daly noted that the authority anticipates awarding the contract.
If Bam’s does not submit the necessary documentation, the authority would then pursue the next-lowest bidder, Leckey’s Demolition Service, of Johnstown, which offered its bid at $37,450.
Daly also reported that the authority is looking into another round of demolitions in lots throughout the county in the early summer should this round go through without any issues.
Through Act 152 of 2016, Cambria County opted to begin collecting $15 fees on certain types of deeds and mortgages in order to fund the demolition of blighted structures.
