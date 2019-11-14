EBENSBURG –
Demolition of four residential properties in Ebensburg, Portage and the City of Johnstown have been completed, according to Renee Daly, executive director of the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority.
During a redevelopment authority meeting Thursday, Daly said a commercial property at 440 Jefferson Ave., Summerhill, will be the first of four commercial properties slated for demolition with this year’s Act 152 funds.
The state of that blighted property has caused street closures in the area, she said, and will take two to three weeks for demolition.
Act 152, which was enacted by Cambria County in 2017, allows for a $15 fee on deeds and mortgages to enter a demolition fund overseen by the redevelopment authority.
In June, the authority received and opened five bids for a contract to demolish eight blighted structures in seven municipalities.
In July, the authority awarded the contract to Earthmovers Unlimited of Kylertown, which submitted the lowest bid of $137,149.
All eight properties included in this contract are scheduled to be completed by spring 2020.
The residential properties demolished included 209 E. Ogle St., Ebensburg; 1007 Conemaugh Ave., Portage; 317 Bond St., Johnstown; and 752 Central Ave., Johnstown.
“So far, everything has been going smoothly,” Daly said.
Aside from the Jefferson Ave. property in Summerhill, the commercial properties slated for demolition include 206 Main St., Gallitzin; 415 Cleveland St., Lilly; and a duplex at 995 and 999 Roberts St., Nanty Glo.
For the first time, the redevelopment authority also recently purchased two vacant lots along Main Street in downtown Johnstown on behalf of a developer interested in both sites.
The redevelopment authority purchased those lots, located across from the former Hey Day Diner, at an Oct. 28 judicial sale at the Cambria County Courthouse.
In September, Hazak LLC of Gibsonia bought 521 Main St., the former Hey Day Diner, for $70,000.
The property’s new ownership indicated in a call with The Tribune-Democrat that no final plans are in place for the building, which has several issues that need to be addressed.
The redevelopment authority is not subject to a transfer tax for the properties, which saves potential developers thousands, Daly said. This presents a chance to acquire multiple properties at one time for out-of-town developers and eventually issue the deed to those parties, she added.
Daly said she hopes the redevelopment authority can begin helping potential developers in this way more often.
“I’d like to continue doing that in the future,” she said.
