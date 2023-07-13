EBENSBURG – Eight more blighted properties will be demolished through Cambria County’s Act 152 program.
According to Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County Executive Director Renee Daly, eight structures – two residential and six commercial – will be placed for bid in the next four to six weeks.
She said that three of the commercial buildings are part of the Old Cresson Ridge properties, including the hotel, restaurant and office.
“We are very pleased with this one,” Daly said of this round of demolitions.
The commercial properties will be surveyed for hazardous materials in the next four to six weeks, which will impact any bids.
Other properties on the list are located on Michigan Avenue in Stonycreek Township, David Street in Dale Borough, Vickroy Avenue in Ferndale Borough, Marina Road in White Township and First Street in East Conemaugh Borough.
“That’s another phenomenal one. The fire department is going to be using that,” Daly said of the First Street property. “That is a structure that is actively collapsing there on First Street.”
Funds in the county’s Act 152 program are collected through $15 fees when properties in the county are purchased or sold, then are used to pay for demolition of blighted properties.
Daly noted that the annual Act 152 and tax sales seminar will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Ebensburg Library, where municipalities can get more information on the program.
