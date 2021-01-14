EBENSBURG – Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County officials on Thursday opened 11 bids for the contract to carry out the next round of demolitions paid for through the county’s Act 152 fund.
The lowest bid, of $31,200, was submitted by Bam’s Mechanic Shop, of Northern Cambria. Authority board members voted to accept that bid, pending review of the bid by the authority’s solicitor.
The contract includes the demolition of five vacant, blighted houses in Cambria County and the clearance of their lots. The structures are located at 771 Somerset St., Johnstown; 1237 Main St., Franklin Borough; 219 Gable St., Brownstown Borough; 210 Coleman St., Hastings Borough; and 1229 Deveaux St., West Carroll Township.
Each structure is a two-story frame house with a full basement, except for the West Carroll Township property, which has 11/2 stories. That house, in unincorporated Elmora, was recently damaged in a fire. The Hastings property has a garage that also will be torn down.
Act 152 of 2016 gives Pennsylvania counties the ability to collect $15 fees on certain types of deeds and mortgages in order to fund the demolition of blighted structures. Cambria County opted to begin collecting those fees in 2017.
