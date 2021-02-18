EBENSBURG – Renee Daly, Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County executive director, issued an update during the authority’s meeting Thursday on projects and initiatives made possible by Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.
The funds are required to be spent in either low-income neighborhoods or areas or as a direct benefit to a low-income resident.
Cambria County receives an allocation, as do Adams, Cambria, Cresson and Jackson townships – and none of those funds can be used for the benefit of the other. That means the county cannot spend its funds in any of those four townships, and vice versa. Also, the city of Johnstown receives its own CDBG allocation, so it cannot spend outside of the city, and the county cannot spend inside the city.
Daly also explained that CDBG funding does not require any match – but, if project bids come in at a higher amount than what has been allocated, a decision needs to be made by the municipality on where those gap funds need to come from to pay for the project. In some cases, CDBG funding from other years can be used to offset the cost increase, but if that is not an option, the municipality would need to bring other funds to the table.
Each year, the Redevelopment Authority adds between six and eight CDBG-funded projects throughout Cambria County and the four townships, with CDBG grants coming in each year.
Highlights from Daly’s report include:
• CDBG-CV (COVID) funds will be used in Forest Hills School District in support of its Backpack Project, which provides food for low-income elementary students.
• The authority has hired L.R. Kimball & Associates as the engineer for numerous CDBG projects, meaning that the Ebensburg firm will be providing all engineering, architectural and accessibility reviews, specifications, bid documents and inspections for any projects the authority has over the next three years. This includes all CDBG projects that require engineering services, including a project to build a new roof on Jackson Township’s senior center.
The authority will also be overseeing four projects within the county to achieve compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Two of the projects are at playgrounds in Cambria and Blacklick townships, where upgrades will be made to the playground and parking areas. This will include handicapped parking, proper grading and leveling of the land to allow for accessibility; if there are seating areas, those will also be made more accessible during the process.
The upgrades at A.D. Martin Park in Cambria Township will be handled by CPS Engineering & Land Surveying Services. Blacklick Township’s playground project will use Hegemann & Wray Consulting Engineers.
Daly said that the funding cannot be used for upgrades to playground equipment, but rather to the surrounding facilities.
The other two projects are in Jackson Township. The first is to the Jackson Township Senior Center, where a project will be upgrading the entrance doors, bathrooms and kitchen to allow for accessibility. The township’s other ADA project is at its municipal building, where upgrades will be completed on the ramp into the building, expanding the doorframe and making the bathroom accessible.
