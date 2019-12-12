EBENSBURG – The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County has received a $100,000 grant to fund the installation of lighting along sidewalks in downtown Johnstown as part of the ongoing Iron to Arts Corridor project.
The authority voted on Thursday to authorize Renee Daly, the authority’s executive director, to sign the relevant grant agreement with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, which awarded the grant.
“It’s wonderful to have the support of the Community Foundation through their Community Initiatives Fund,” Daly said after Thursday’s meeting. “We’re looking forward to getting this project rolling with that initial investment from the CFA.”
The lights are slated to be installed along part of the Iron to Arts Corridor, beginning near Gautier Steel’s plant at the intersection of Washington and Clinton streets, Daly said.
The corridor project includes plans for infrastructure improvements, landscaping, streetscape enhancements and other upgrades along a 3.4-mile route through Old Conemaugh Borough, downtown, Prospect, Minersville and Cambria City, tying together many of the city’s historic industrial areas.
The lighting project is expected to be put out for bid in the early spring of 2020, according to Daly. It is part of Phase One of the Iron to Arts Corridor project, which is focused on streetscape enhancements, including sidewalks, crosswalks, facade improvements, lighting and sewer work.
More information about the Iron to Arts Corridor is available online at irontoarts.org.
