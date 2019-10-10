EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Redevelopment Authority will now be the single entity overseeing grant funding for the Iron to Arts Corridor project in the city of Johnstown.
During a regular meeting Thursday, the redevelopment authority unanimously approved a formal agreement with Gautier Specialty Metals to manage any grants received for the 3.4-mile project.
Renee Daly, executive director of the county redevelopment authority, said three grants have already been secured for the project, including a state multimodal grant and two grants from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. More grant applications have been submitted and are planned to cover a required match of $990,000.
"It's starting to accumulate already," she said.
At its September meeting, the county redevelopment authority board voted for the authority to act as an applicant for a $160,000 grant that would assist in the costs for lighting in the Iron to Arts Corridor project.
Plans for the corridor include streetscaping, installing parklets, lighting, pedestrian crossings and green spaces along Clinton and Washington streets in downtown Johnstown, past the Johnstown Flood Museum and underneath the historic Stone Bridge on Iron Street to create a more friendly pathway for walkers and bikers.
Along with Gautier Specialty Metals, the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership and Bottle Works have been spearheading the project, which was supported through the Commonwealth Financing Authority during a 2016 announcement.
Because the property is currently home to rail lines, industrial water pipes and other utilities, Gautier is working with the Cambria Somerset Authority, Greater Johnstown Water Authority, CSX Railroad and Penelec, among others, to get the necessary clearances to potentially launch the beautification and recreation project later this year.
The project is also awaiting PennDOT’s approval for designated bike lanes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.