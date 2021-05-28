Redeemed Men of God was a new organization – about two years old – when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
It had already held banquets to honor Black men of leadership in the Johnstown area, donated money to local students and provided a community for men to share their faith.
Almost all of that came to a stop when shutdowns and social distancing came into effect, although the group was still able to make financial contributions to those in need and to seven high school seniors who were heading to college in 2020.
Now, as the pandemic recedes, the group is looking to start back up again.
“We’re getting ready to reorganize,” Ricky Britt, Redeemed Men of God’s president, said.
“We had to shut down, too, on account of the pandemic stuff. We’re getting ready to try to reorganize our group, even though a lot of our guys got hit by the pandemic health-wise.”
Membership has dropped to about a half-dozen men, but, as Britt explained, “We haven’t gone away. It hasn’t beaten us down.”
The group plans to soon hold a reorganization meeting where future plans will be discussed, including repainting the “End Racism Now” message along Main Street in downtown Johnstown that has become marked up from traffic.
Redeemed Men of God is open to men of any race who “love the Lord,” Britt said.
“It’s about praising his name in song and helping the community,” he said.
Britt can be reached at richardbritt63@gmail.com.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
