JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An upcoming fundraiser gala will bring assistance to those when they need it the most.
The annual Red Tie Gala, to benefit the Pennsylvania Mountains Chapter of the American Red Cross, will be held April 2 at Johnstown Masonic Event & Conference Center, 130 Valley Pike, Johnstown.
Doors will open for the semi-formal event at 6 p.m. for an evening of dining, an auction and dancing.
There will be a buffet dinner catered by Anthony’s at 7 p.m., and each attendee will receive two drink coupons.
Ken Geary, Pennsylvania Mountains Chapter’s executive director, said ongoing COVID-19 concerns canceled the gala the past two years, and they’re excited to welcome people back.
“We’re so looking forward to seeing people in person,” he said. “We did a letter campaign last year and we were very fortunate that the community supported us, but when you’re in-person and seeing the support, it’s humbling.”
This year’s gala theme is Services to the Armed Forces.
“It’s a military theme focusing on our SAF branch of the Red Cross, which is our military communications,” Geary said. “We’ll have a story or two about our military communications and how we are the emergency liaison.”
As the chapter’s annual fundraiser, the gala provides money for local disaster relief efforts in Cambria and Somerset counties.
“The goal of the gala is to raise much-needed funds that will be used for direct client assistance,” Geary said.
“We also want to raise awareness, not only on disasters but military communications.”
A silent auction will feature items donated by individuals and local businesses, including a refrigerated wine cooler with bottles of wine, a crystal wine glass set, Kate Spade handbags, jewelry, a handyman basket and gift certificates to area restaurants.
In addition, there will be a mission fundraiser envelope challenge.
“The guest will put a dollar amount in an envelope and then we’ll pull three envelopes and we’ll match up to five times whatever is in that envelope up to $20, so in other words $100,” Geary said.
Musical entertainment will be provided from 8 to 11 p.m. by The Uptown Band, of Reading, Berks County. The band is making its 11th appearance at the gala.
The ensemble group performs an adult contemporary mix of jazz, funk, rock, pop and rhythm and blues, and has performed at festivals, concerts, conventions, corporate events, clubs and private events.
“They draw a great crowd,” Geary said. “They are so dedicated to the Red Cross, and along the way, they play some great music and our guests have gotten used to that. It’s phenomenal, and they’ve become a part of the event.”
The event typically raises $50,000 annually.
Geary said the gala also serves as education on the role of the American Red Cross.
“Our disaster response is the focus, however this year with the theme and emergency military communications, I sometimes don’t think people realize that we are the liaison. It’s also about preparedness, particularly around here with home fire preparedness. And we want people to know that if you don’t have a smoke alarm, tell us and we can get that in your home.”
Tickets are $75 per person.
Reservations are recommended by Wednesday by calling 814-262-3172 or emailing ken.geary@redcross.org.
