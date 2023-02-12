JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The initial thrill that officials felt when Johnstown got a $24.4 million federal grant to modernize parts of downtown’s transportation infrastructure has – at least for now – given way to the tedium of paperwork, studies and requests for proposal.
All that is common when dealing with government funding.
The city learned in November 2021 that it would receive the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to make improvements to the Johnstown train station, the Johnstown Inclined Plane, Cambria County Transit Authority’s Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center and Johnstown’s Main Street.
City officials have taken the point on the project, which also involves CamTran and the Johnstown Area Heritage Association.
Submitted designs for the Main Street project are now being evaluated, according to City Manager Ethan Imhoff, who expects Johnstown City Council to vote on awarding a contract at an upcoming meeting.
In December, council approved having Michael Baker International conduct the necessary environmental and historic preservation studies.
“We’re excited that things are actually moving forward,” Imhoff said. “The public doesn’t see anything or the dirt flying, but spending $25 million of federal funds comes with its share of strings. We’re just working through the bureaucracy ... now that we have the environment, historic preservation work underway and the Main Street piece about to begin.
“It will be within, I would say, the next six months that we’ll get that person on board. We’ve actually been working on the (request for proposal) to hire that firm or that individual. That’s one of our next key steps to the project.”
Using that timeline, almost two years might pass between the day Johnstown was awarded the grant and the moment that an administrator is in place.
Langerholc: Move forward or lose out
That delay concerns at least one elected official who played a role in helping secure the grant – state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee.
“They have yet to hire an overall consultant, which was my main issue from the very beginning,” Langerholc said, “understanding that this is a highly, highly technical area that needs very specific expertise in the administration of this for fear of it being lost, and that has yet to be done.”
Langerholc held a public hearing about the RAISE grant, but believes he has not been kept abreast of developments since then.
“The last thing that the city can afford to do is lose out on these dollars,” Langerholc said. “The last thing that we can continue to do is get awarded these kind of dollars and turn around and keep asking for more, more, more.”
More than $11 million of the RAISE money is planned for use at the century-old, JAHA-owned train station that is being envisioned as a transportation and tourism hub.
Richard Burkert, the association’s president and chief executive officer, said the goal is to make the Walnut Street building “work as a whole unit” with trains, a farmers’ market, a tourism center, the Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North America’s national headquarters and other amenities.
“We’ve planned a process that will take probably longer than any of us expected, but we will be able to complete design and bidding next year and hopefully have it under construction in 2024,” Burkert said. “I’m excited about that.”
Multi-year effort
Two of the projects involve CamTran properties – the Inclined Plane and the transit center.
Planned work on the Inclined Plane will occur in the valley section. It will involve upgrading signage, the lower station’s interior, the incline’s cars and the pedestrian crosswalk’s Americans with Disabilities Act ramp. Work will be scheduled during off-peak times.
“I would think once the project gets awarded, depending what year it is, then we will start moving those projects forward,” CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll said.
Engineering plans are expected to be done for the transit center in the near future.
“The opportunity that the RAISE grant gives us is to really look at that transit center and that end of town to reimagine the function of the transit center there,” Lucey-Noll said, “looking in coordination and cooperation with businesses on that end of town, and see what is best for the community to really help upgrade that end of town, and provide the ability to people who want to use public transportation, but also working in conjunction with the Main Street project with movement for pedestrians and bike lanes and all of that.”
Construction work on the center could begin in 2025, according to Lucey-Noll.
The Main Street streetscaping project is designed to modernize and beautify the road from Sargent’s Stadium at the Point to Frankstown Road. Numerous improvements are planned – to include lighting, sidewalks and the area around Central Park.
A committee has been formed to provide ideas about how the plan should develop.
Imhoff said the goal is to have the work on Main Street begin in 2024 or 2025.
