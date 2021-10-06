SOMERSET, Pa. – Students from Somerset County schools will be recognized on Friday during the annual Red Ribbon Rally with awards for their “Drug-Free Looks Like Me” posters, essays and videos.
The rally will be held at 9 a.m. at the Somerset County Courthouse, 111 E. Union St., Somerset.
It is one of two Red Ribbon Week events sponsored by Somerset County Drug-Free Communities and UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes to raise awareness of the campaign in Somerset County.
The rally presents ribbons to all students and formally recognizes winners of the poster, essay and video contests that are part of the Drug-Free Communities work in the schools.
The second event is Red Ribbon Saturday, scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Somerset Area High School Stadium, 645 S. Columbia Ave., Somerset.
The free event demonstrates healthy, family-friendly activities as alternatives to substance abuse. It features food, games, entertainment and more.
A free 5-kilometer walk/run will precede the stadium event, with the starter’s pistol set to fire at 9 a.m. Saturday. Race registration begins at 8 a.m. at the stadium.
More information about Red Ribbon Week is available by calling 814-233-2309.
