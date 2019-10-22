The Cambria County Drug Coalition has a slate of events planned to celebrate Red Ribbon Week, the oldest and largest drug campaign in the nation.
The Red Ribbon Campaign started after drug traffickers in Mexico City murdered DEA Agent Enrique Camarena in 1985 and the tradition of displaying red ribbons as a symbol of intolerance toward drug use continued.
Now, the mission of Red Ribbon Week is to present a unified and visible commitment toward the creation of a drug-free America. Youth and community members are asked to wear red ribbons to send a message of staying drug-free.
Red Ribbon Week, which is sponsored by the National Family Partnership, has been celebrated in Cambria County schools for more than 30 years, thanks to Mike Messina of Community Action Partnership, who has made it his goal to provide ribbons to each district. Many schools have planned activities to correlate with the campaign.
The Cambria County Drug Coalition kicked off its events by participating with Johnstown’s Halloween Parade on Tuesday night by handing out red ribbons to those in attendance and creating a Snapchat filter for the parade, which was available along the entire parade route and supports this year’s Red Ribbon Week theme, “Send a Message. Stay Drug Free.”
The drug coalition collaborated with ACRP, Community Action Partnership, Communities in Schools and United Way of the Laurel Highlands to build an anti-vaping scarecrow in Central Park. Area businesses have been invited to “Paint Downtown Red” and post a Red Ribbon flyer in their windows and wear the red ribbon throughout the week.
On Thursday, Johnstown Area Regional Industries (JARI) and the Human Resources Association of the Alleghenies will host the Youth Professional Conference at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center. The conference will highlight career preparation for college-bound, trade-focused and workforce-ready students across the county.
The drug coalition has sponsored the keynote speaker, Joe Markiewicz, a nationally renowned youth trainer, and Messina will provide red ribbons and a message during lunch.
The faith-based committee of the drug coalition has partnered with Emmanuel Baptist Church and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office to hold the second annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast on Friday.
Invitations were delivered to all Cambria County EMS, police and fire departments to the free breakfast at which first responders will be recognized for their work. The keynote speaker is Stephanie Urban, who lost her sister, Olivia Red, to a DUI crash in 2018.
Urban and her family members created the LivRed Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a theory that kindness is the answer to solving the biggest challenges.
Drug coalition staff will also have an informational table at the Johnstown Tomahawks game Saturday night at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and pass out red ribbons to fans during the team’s trick-or-treat at the rink.
Also on Saturday, the drug coalition’s law enforcement sector has organized Cambria County’s participation in the National Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Drug Take Back event.
Local police officers will staff 27 collection sites throughout the county to receive expired, unused and unwanted prescription medication from the community. New to the event will be containers for disposal of used needles provided by the healthcare sector of the drug coalition and Conemaugh Health System.
This event will mark the third DEA prescription drug collection in Cambria County.
To date, law enforcement in Cambria County has collected and safely disposed of more than 1,800 pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs at local police departments and drug take-back events, organizers said.
A full list of collection sites can be found at www.cambriacountydrugcoalition.org or www.dea.gov.
