JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 40th anniversary Red Knights Motorcycle Club convention is coming to Johnstown Thursday through Sunday, and local organizers are ready to provide worldwide visitors with some small-town hospitality.
“We’re going all out,” local chapter secretary David Rykala said.
Rykala is the convention chairman who’s planned out every detail for the past five years when the event was awarded to the Johnstown group.
Rykala is also a charter member of the area’s chapter and part of the group that pitched hosting the international convention in the city in 2017.
The Red Knights was founded in 1982 in Massachusetts and is made up of about 9,000 firefighters from around the world in 300 chapters that support local and national charities.
Some of the main attractions of the members-only event are motorcycle rides to Flight 93 National Memorial, Flight 93 Memorial Chapel in Shanksville, Quecreek Mine Rescue Site and Johnstown Flood National Memorial. These will begin Wednesday and continue throughout the convention.
“We’ve scheduled rides so people coming early in the week can catch a ride, and people coming later in the week can catch a ride,” Rykala said.
There also will be a cornhole tournament, a cigar bar and a picnic at Peoples Natural Gas Park on Friday and a banquet at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Saturday.
Additionally, the Stone Bridge will be lit in red for the firefighters, and the group has chosen the West Penn Burn Center as their beneficiary of Saturday’s raffle and auction.
The week of events will wrap up on Sunday with a going-away breakfast at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown to send everyone off.
Kim McCloskey, a local Red Knights member, has been assisting Rykala and his wife, Tammy, and is excited for the opportunity to host the convention in Johnstown.
She and her husband have lent a hand with the basket raffle, auction and preparing of gift bags for the visiting members.
“Anything Dave needs help with, we help,” McCloskey said.
She commended Rykala for his meticulous planning and expects a good turnout from the larger membership.
Visitors from as far away as New Zealand are set to attend, alongside those from Alabama, North Dakota, Texas and more.
Rykala said this will be the smallest town and smallest chapter to host the convention, which made him a little nervous.
The last two gatherings were canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but before that, they were held in places such as San Antonio, Texas, and Laval, Quebec, Canada.
Local members had to figure out how they were going to compete, and Rykala said they doubled down on being the most comfortable, detail-oriented event the guests had seen.
The annual event is centered on fellowship, Rykala said.
People from all over the world, connected by their shared dedication to being a first responder and a member of the club, come together to chat, share stories and enjoy each other’s company.
Getting to meet people from so many place is an amazing experience, Rykala said.
“It’s just a neat event,” he said.
Johnstown’s chapter of the Red Knights was founded in 2006 and has had as many as 70 members from Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties.
At this time, the group is made up of around 37 people.
In the coming years, conventions will be held in Austria, Germany, Illinois and Australia.
For more information about the organization, visit www.redknightsmc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.