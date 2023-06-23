The American Red Cross is asking for additional blood donations in advance of the Fourth of July holiday, while offering safety tips to prevent injuries from holiday fireworks and grilling.
Citing a recent shortfall in blood donations, the organization is asking for donors of all blood types, especially those with B negative and O negative blood.
Platelet donors are also encouraged to donate now.
To encourage blood donations, the Red Cross is offering $10 gift cards to all donors. Those who come to give blood in June will also be automatically entered in a drawing for a chance to win a backyard theater package.
From July 1-11 donors will receive a Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last.
To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor app.
Safety tips
The Red Cross recommends families should skip fireworks at home and attend a public show.
Those who plan to use fireworks should keep a supply of water close by, wear eye protection when lighting fireworks, light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”
When grilling:
• Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.
• Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.
• Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.
• Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.
• Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill.
• Wash your hands before preparing the food.
• Don’t leave food out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.
