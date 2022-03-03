JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In recognition of Red Cross Month, the American Red Cross, Pennsylvania Mountains Chapter, is asking people to visit www.redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills such as first aid and CPR.
On March 23, people can join the annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at www.redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters.
To schedule an appointment for a blood or platelet donation visit www.RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or download the Red Cross blood donor app.
As a thank you, those who give through March 31 will receive a $10 Fanatics e-gift card. Those who come to donate in March will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
