JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The American Red Cross announced it hase seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer.
The organization is asking for donors of all blood types, especially O negative, O positive, B negative and A negative blood.
Platelet donors are also encouraged to donate now.
To encourage blood donations, the Red Cross is offering $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of a donor’s choice.
To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or use the Red Cross Blood Donor app.
