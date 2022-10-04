JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Salvation Army’s Western Pennsylvania office in Pittsburgh is among those nationwide raising support for victims of Hurricane Ian.
In Johnstown, Salvation Army Major Don Sanderson said he’s received a few calls and checks in the mail to support the recovery effort – but the Cambria County location isn’t actively involved in the nationwide fund drive.
“We’ll never turn anyone away from making a donation, and we’ll be sure to make sure it gets to the right place,” Sanderson said, “but we’re also telling people that it’ll get to the right people faster if they either send it to the Carnegie location first or donate online.”
The Johnstown location of the Salvation Army serves as a worship site and service center for local residents in need, operating a soup kitchen and daily programs for youth and adults.
Pittsburgh serves as the nonprofit’s Western Pennsylvania Division headquarters. Larger, regional locations are actively raising funds to support residents of Florida, South Carolina and other areas battered by the powerful storm.
“Our prayers go out to the victims of the storm and the survivors whose lives were impacted. It’s a tragic (situation),” Sanderson said.
Members of the American Red Cross across Pennsylvania were also stepping up to offer support this week, officials with the charity said.
More than 30 Greater Pennsylvania Region volunteers, including people from Altoona, Duncansville and Brockway, Jefferson County, were among members of the crews who went to Florida to offer help, Red Cross officials said in a release.
“People’s lives were turned upside down by this massive storm,” said Jorge Martinez, interim CEO of the American Red Cross’ Greater Pennsylvania Region. “They need your help now. Please consider making a donation to help people affected by disasters, giving blood or becoming a Red Cross volunteer today.”
Salvation Army officials with the Western Pennsylvania Division said a long list of supplies were dispatched from Pennsylvania to Florida.
Nearly 40 mobile feeding units were driven to towns including Fort Myers, Naples and Port Charlotte in the hours after the flooding to assist the hungry. Each of those vehicles is stocked to feed between 500 and 1,500 people a day, officials said in a release to media.
More than 5,000 meals, food boxes and snacks were also sent, as well as clean-up kits and 193 cases of water.
To lend support, visit Give.HelpSalvationArmy.org, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) or text the word STORM to 51555.
Red Cross donations can be directed by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or by texting the word IAN to 90999.
