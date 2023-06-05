JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The American Red Cross Pennsylvania Mountains Chapter is in need of volunteers to deliver blood products to hospitals and provide the link between blood donors and patients who need blood products.
Volunteers transport blood from blood collection sites throughout the Greater Pennsylvania region to the lab in Johnstown for testing and processing, and deliver blood products to hospitals in the area using a Red Cross-owned vehicle.
Those interested in can join a virtual event from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom to learn more about the position and ask questions.
Interested volunteers may also join for in-person tours of the Red Cross Biomedical Processing Facility, 250 Jari Drive, Johnstown, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. June 22.
To register for either event, call Janel Young at 570-594-3217 or email her at janel.young@redcross.org.
