JOHNSTOWN, Pa – Right after the holidays, the Red Cross holds its annual Lifesaver’s Ball to replenish local blood supplies.
This year’s event took place on Saturday at the Richland Township Fire Department hall.
“Blood donations usually drop over the holidays because people are visiting family and friends and, you know, a lot of people are sick this time of year,” Autumn Moore, a Red Cross district manager for donor services, said. “It’s a tradition for people to do it this time of year. We’ve been doing it for years.”
Fifty-six units were donated.
“It’s very good for this time of year,” Moore said.
But the need for blood is ongoing, so the local Red Cross holds other events throughout the year, many of which are sponsored by individuals or organizations.
“We’re always looking for sponsors or people to adopt a blood drive program basically. … It’s always nice to have sponsors, like businesses, to adopt a blood drive,” Moore said.
Anybody interested in donating blood can visit redcross.org/give-blood.html to find a location.
