SOMERSET, Pa. – The smoke detector in Shirley Spangler’s Somerset home was easy to spot – it was well-placed between bedrooms in an upstairs hallway.
But as an American Red Cross team got a closer view on Thursday, it became just as obvious that the yellowed, aging alarm was useless.
Nearby, Red Cross volunteer Robert Hainzer, of Somerset, had already installed a brand-new smoke detector and was heading to the basement to add another.
“I didn’t know,” said Spangler, expressing gratitude to the Red Cross crew after discovering the battery was also dead.
Red Cross teams repeated the process throughout Somerset, pulling carts packed with smoke detectors to local homes. But installing new smoke detectors was only half their goal.
Even a working alarm doesn’t mean much if residents don’t have a good plan in place to evacuate a burning home, said Tom Leitz, disaster program manager for the Red Cross’ Richland Township-based Pennsylvania Mountains Chapter.
Their advice:
• Plan ahead. Make sure occupants have an escape plan for emergencies before anything happens. Plan an alternate exit in case fire risks block the main way out.
• Include a planned meeting place – out of harm’s way – where everyone can gather after leaving the home.
• Place smoke detectors throughout occupied areas of the home. Test them monthly – detectors’ effectiveness diminishes after a decade. Replace them when needed.
• Once a smoke detector goes off, focus on escaping. Residents have approximately two minutes to evacuate.
“Homes can be replaced – people cannot,” said Dave Sube, Somerset Volunteer Fire Department’s safety officer.
The department agreed to partner with the Red Cross for its “Sound the Alarm” event after discussing the idea earlier this year, he said.
As a longtime firefighter, Sube has witnessed what can happen when alarms aren’t present. He recalled a fire two years ago that claimed two lives in the community. No traces of smoke detectors were found afterward.
“If we can get one smoke detector in even one home today, it’ll be worth it,” he said.
The Red Cross was aiming to install detectors in 200 homes on Thursday.
Leitz said the Somerset event was the third effort of its kind since July in his region, which includes Somerset, Cambria, Bedford and five other counties.
Somerset resident Beverly Recchiuti was thankful that a Red Cross team came to her door. She just moved into the neighborhood in recent weeks, and she said she loves her “big old house,” but knows that such homes can come with risks.
“I have a 3-year-old grandchild here,” she said. “I have to be careful, so I’m very grateful.”
Spangler was grateful, too.
“Lately, it seems like there have been a lot of house fires,” she said. “You never know what can happen, so I think it’s fantastic the Red Cross is doing this for people.”
