The Red Bull Mountain Scramble will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Seven Springs Mountain Resort, 777 Water Wheel Drive, Seven Springs, featuring some of the best UTV amateur and pro racers from all all over the country.
Racers will face a challenging off-road course featuring backcountry woods and mountainous terrain.
The race will feature two competitive classes, the SXS Pro for more experienced racers and SXS Sportsman for amateur off-road enthusiasts.
Admission is $15. Information: www.7springs.com.
