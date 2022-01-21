EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority is in talks to team up with area students to help develop the area around the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail.
“We have those couple of pieces of property along Bridge Street off of Cleveland Street, and I had wanted to have a discussion with Johnstown High about developing those because the Community Foundation (for the Alleghenies) wants to put in a pavilion in one of those locations,” said Cliff Kitner, the authority’s executive director.
Kitner said that his idea is to have students from the school go from the design to construction phase on a project in the area of the trail.
“We had our initial meeting this past week, and they seem to be very excited about it, and I’m very excited to give opportunities to kids to develop something like that and to take ownership of it,” he said.
He added that materials for the students would be funded by CFA.
According to Kitner, when district students applied for a grant to add a MakerSpace several years ago, part of the space was to be utilized by students to make things for the trail.
“This is another step, and I’m just trying to take another step forward to give a sense of ownership to the students,” he said, adding that they will be learning by doing. “This will give them a chance to get out in the field and do things.”
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
