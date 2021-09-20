For the fifth straight year, partners in the recovery community will gather to celebrate life after substance abuse dependency and highlight support available for those trying to find their path.
A mix of resources and information and entertainment, Recovery in the Valley will feature a list of speakers who have found recovery through 12-step programs, Self-Management and Recovery Training (SMART) and faith-based paths, among others – as well as a photo booth and performances by fire dancers, organizers said.
The event is planned from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
It coincides with National Recovery Month and carries the theme “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community” Magellan Behavioral Health’s Cambria County Director of Operations Tracy Shultz said.
“This theme is designed to welcome everyone by lowering barriers to recovery support, creating inclusive spaces and programs, and broadening our understanding of what recovery means for people with different experiences,” she said.
That’s because it’s “an unfortunate reality that mental and substance use disorders affect people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, geographic regions, and socioeconomic levels,” she added.
Magellan, which administers behavioral health benefits in Cambria County and five others statewide through contracts with those counties, is partnering with Behavioral Health of Cambria County, the Cambria County Drug Coalition and the Cambria County Behavioral Health Services Program.
The event is free to the public.
For those looking for help or to learn about resources available locally, the event will feature resource tables hosted by behavioral health and substance abuse support providers, detailed information about pathways to recovery.
Church groups formed to help people struggling with drugs and alcohol will be attending, organizers said.
An inflatable bounce house will be provided for children and food vouchers for the event will be offered at no cost to attendees.
