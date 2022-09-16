Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania will host its sixth annual Recovery in the Valley from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at Roxbury Park, 1430 Franklin St., Johnstown.
The event will feature speakers who have found recovery through S.M.A.R.T. Recovery, family member recovery, 12-Step Programs, certified recovery specialists and the faith-based path; resource tables with behavioral health and substance use providers; information about pathways of recovery; and various church groups offering help to those struggling with substance use disorders.
There also will be entertainment and a photo booth, along with free food and refreshments.
There is no fee to attend.
