Dozens of people gathered at Roxbury Park on Saturday to celebrate the recovery they've experienced from substance abuse disorders.
Cambria County Drug Coalition Director Natalie Kauffman said the event, Recovery in the Valley, promotes recovery from all types of substance abuse and mental health disorders.
"We want to raise awareness that recovery is more than possible," she said. "It's a reality."
She said it's impossible to know how many people are actively struggling with substance abuse disorders, but there were 94 overdose deaths in Cambria County in 2021. That number tied the county's all-time fatal overdose mark.
The event, organized by a partnership of Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania, Cambria County Drug Coalition and Behavioral Health of Cambria County, has been held annually for six years.
Turnout to the event pleased Stephanie Cassanese, supervisor for recovery and resiliency services for Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania.
"We've seen such a rise in people who need resources due to COVID-19 pandemic isolation and staffing shortages," she said. "We are hoping today people find resources they need as well as entertainment and free food."
Bill Kurtycz, CEO of Richland Family Health Center, cooked tacos with homemade shells for attendees.
"Today is about giving back to the community," he said. "It's about giving back to people in recovery and those starting recovery. By celebrating the success of people who've been through recovery, we want to give others the strength to start recovery."
Medical assisted treatment programs including Richland Family Health Center were only one type of recovery program represented at the event.
Faith-based recovery, 12-step, and general mental health services were all paths to recovery highlighted through speakers and vendors at Recovery in the Valley.
