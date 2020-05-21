The number of Americans traveling over the Memorial Day weekend is likely to drop to a 20-year low this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials with the travel organization AAA predicted this week.
For the first time since 2000, AAA isn’t releasing an official Memorial Day travel forecast; it reported that the effects of the pandemic have “undermined” the accuracy of the economic data it uses to create its travel forecasts. Still, anecdotal evidence suggests fewer travelers than usual plan to hit the road this weekend. Memorial Day is Monday.
“With social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president for AAA Travel.
This year’s Memorial Day travel volume is expected to drop below the current 20-year low, set during the 2009 Memorial Day weekend, which came near the end of the “Great Recession.” Some 31 million Americans traveled that weekend, according to AAA data.
If that prediction holds true, it’ll mean a drop of more than 10 million travelers from last year’s level.
In 2019, 43 million Americans traveled over the Memorial Day weekend; that was the second-highest figure on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000.
Despite that expected sharp decline, AAA officials reported signs that interest in traveling continues and that many Americans are planning to take road trips or other local or regional vacations once it is safe to do so. Online travel bookings have been rising modestly since mid-April. The organization says it expects to release official holiday travel forecasts again in the summer and fall.
“We are seeing that Americans are showing a preference and inspiration to explore all that our country has to offer as soon as it is safe to travel,” Twidale said.
