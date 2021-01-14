The fourth quarter of 2020 was the busiest in the 23-year history of the Pennsylvania’s background checks program for those purchasing firearms, according to the state police.
The increase in applications through the state’s Instant Check System was a factor of increased gun sales in general in a year full of civil unrest nationwide, said Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski.
“There was an increase in checks around (the spring) pandemic time,” he said. “That set the first record.”
Sales continued to flow as civil unrest followed across the country in subsequent months, including marches and violence last summer in the wake of the killing of a Black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis.
The third quarter of 2020 – July through September – set a historic high that was broken only by the next quarter, October to December.
“It continued in the election season, which is also not unusual,” Tarkowski said. “We are not surprised by the increase. There have been significant news events and all of them happened in a single year. That led to a record-breaking 2020.”
Checks, denials up
Established in 1998, PICS is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PICS completed 420,581 background checks. That’s a 54% increase from the 272,901 checks conducted in 2019.
Gun purchase denials were up as well.
The department released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests resulting from such investigations for the period of Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020.
There were 7,458 persons denied the purchase of a firearm in 2020, a nearly 82% increase from the 4,106 people denied in 2019.
“It’s all commensurate with general increase in volume of sales,” Tarkowski said. “We did a higher number of checks, led to a higher number of denials as well.”
Local data for Cambria and Somerset counties was not available Thursday.
‘Sales have exploded’
Tarkowski said gun shops have been very busy.
At Sporting Goods Discounters on Scalp Avenue, store owner Denny Salem said sales exploded in 2020.
To his knowledge, sales have increased by 25% nationwide and shops earnings have increased by 50% or more because the demand is such that discounts and deals are not required to incentivize purchases.
“A lot of new purchasers are buying guns,” he said. “Our sales have exploded, but we’re losing sales, too, due to the scarcity of firearms.”
Manufacturers have not been able to keep up with demand, he said.
Rob Harrington, of Johnstown, shopped at Sporting Goods Discounters on Wednesday.
“It’s our constitutional right to protect our family,” he said.
The main reason for his visit to the shop, however, was for sport.
“On top of protection, it’s a matter of sporting and having a relationship with people who have the same interest as you with target shooting or hunting,” he said.
