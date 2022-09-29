JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A formal recommendation has been made to rescind Franklin Borough’s participation in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities.
Deborah Grass, the borough’s Act 47 coordinator, laid out the reasons for the decision during a public meeting on Thursday, citing strides made to financially stabilize the municipality in recent years. Franklin also faces a state-mandated deadline of Feb. 1 to leave the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development-administered program.
DCED will hold a formal hearing in the coming weeks.
The department’s secretary will then make the ultimate decision on whether the borough should exit the program.
“We expect that it will be rescinded, partly because, under the law, Feb. 1 is the last day that they can continue to participate in the program, unless there was a fiscal emergency of some sort,” Grass said. “Barring a fiscal emergency, some cataclysmic disaster, it would seem that their stability is pretty much assured and they’re sustainable moving forward.”
After leaving Act 47, Franklin could enter DCED’s Strategic Management Planning Program that, according to its website, “provides matching grant funds to assist municipalities experiencing fiscal difficulties to develop comprehensive multi-year financial plans and establish short- and long-term financial objectives.”
Grass referred to that option as a possible “soft landing.”
Franklin joined Act 47 on July 26, 1988, when it met seven of the 11 criteria for participation.
The borough has addressed all of those matters.
Over the past three years, Franklin has maintained a positive fund balance, brought in revenue exceeding expenditures and made all debt service payments on a timely basis.
It has also consistently paid taxes on employe income, eliminated pension obligations for retirees and resolved outstanding issues with creditors. Franklin has decreased municipal services, while entering into contracts with Cambria County and other agencies to provide services, such as getting protection from the state police at no cost.
The borough had the remaining $49,990 of what was originally a $135,000 emergency state loan written off.
“They’ve had challenges and there were a lot of initiatives in the plan that they completed and that helped stabilize,” Grass said. “There were things that they needed to do, especially in terms of stabilizing their services. It was a hard decision to go with the state police, but it has helped them to stabilize their finances to a certain extent.”
First-year Franklin Borough Councilwoman Sharon Lydic added: “It’s nice to know that we’re stable. We have been working hard the past couple years to get to that point. I just started, but we had some good council members prior to that. We’re hopefully moving forward.”
Grass has made numerous recommendations for the borough, including pursuing mergers and even consolidation and supporting a county-wide reassessment of properties to bring assessed values and market values more in line with each other.
The borough will continue to look for financial investment in an attempt to build up its tax base.
“We’re a very small community,” Lydic said. “We’d like to attract some businesses.”
