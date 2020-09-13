For years, the word Spam conjured up the image of a canned meat product at the market, synthetically modified ham salad in a slab.
It’s not bad, especially grilled.
Suddenly, cyberspace kidnapped the word, making it the title of a folder for holding junk email. Essentially, it’s junk mail without a stamp … actually sub-junk.
If I manufactured Spam, I would have sued over name infringement.
Apparently, the businesses using spam have CEOs who are a few fries short of a Happy Meal. The poorly written ads try to entice shoppers with mystery (“No one knows about this miraculous, groundbreaking product but us, and now, you.”)
Frequently, as many as six duplicate emails appear in the folder on the same day.
Bottom-feeders pictured quarantined folks shopping aimlessly out of boredom and preyed on those with specific problems, claiming to have the prefect solutions.
I spent two days reading and researching (limited because most are very secretive) 65 e-mails I received last Saturday.
My list makes a sad statement about peoples’ priorities.
First, E.D. remedies. Huh? OK, one’s name is Rock Hard. A supplement fused from an experimental fruit grown only in the biosphere (right next to Barbie dolls and BMWs), it guarantees results. Companies offered duplications sharing similar names.
Next, pseudo-pharmaceuticals claim to cure assorted ailments.
Two mechanical devices and two dropper meds will eradicate hearing loss. Diabetic neuropathy? Choose from five supplements (snake oils) for instant relief.
Spammers lead sufferers to believe in magic cures that your doctor just hasn’t heard about yet. Chronic pain? An amazing roll-on made from hemp gel will fix you right up (hmmm?).
Twelve emails promote compression socks featuring copper-infused fabric that not only strengthens aging muscles, but controls foot odor.
Ten ads touted the benefits of reverse mortgages, home warranty contracts and six others offered credit cards, all aimed at seniors.
Underscoring the current state of our economy, it’s no surprise that major pharmacies, hardware, grocery and department stores encourage shoppers to join discount clubs. I had 10 invitations.
Eight factories using two different names sell devices designed to cheat your electric company. Both ads show a gizmo looking like a garage door opener, but include no details about installation, price or legality.
Huge print suggests a 90% reduction in electric bills.
It saddens me to see the efforts crooks make to entice desperate shoppers to waste their precious, hard-earned cash on foolish claims too good to be true.
However, three final spams frightened me.
An outdoorsy-sounding sporting goods dealer sells a laser sight that attaches to your rifle. Another similarly named group supplies “military-grade combat laser weapons.”
They casually suggest the product might not be legal.
What a surprise!
Save the worst for last.
Are you yearning to carry a concealed weapon? Go no further than a spam site that provides an official “concealed carry” application; waives the two hour mandatory live instruction session and will have you “locked and loaded” in record time.
Your actual permit will be emailed to you, and you can be Wyatt Earp in 70% of the United States. They even include a nifty badge. (As a kid, I had a similar badge that came in my Cracker Jack box.)
Spam-o-rama, folks. God help us all!
I have a sudden craving for some really good ham salad. I’m going to Koch’s.
