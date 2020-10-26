With a little elbow grease and tender loving care, members of Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors spruced up Berkley Hills Cemetery.
About a dozen volunteers spent Monday cleaning and restoring veterans’ gravestones in the five-acre, 154-year-old Upper Yoder Township cemetery.
The project was made possible by a Century of Service grant from the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors and additional funds from the local association.
Grants are giving Realtor organizations the opportunity to make a difference in their communities during the state association’s 100th anniversary.
Funding has also been provided to install a veterans’ memorial and flagpole in the cemetery, where more than 70 veterans, including 17 from the Civil War, are buried.
“Veterans are near and dear to our hearts,” said Quenna Smith, president of Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors.
“We wanted to reach out and volunteer in whatever way we could to preserve such an important part of our community.”
Jim Moskal, an associate broker/Realtor with Howard Hanna who spearheaded the effort to maintain the cemetery five years ago, said Berkley Hills Cemetery operates with little to no annual budget.
“The cemetery looked like it was abandoned,” he said.
“The grass was overgrown and neglected, so I began volunteering to mow the grass. I eventually started a Facebook page to try and raise some funding for cemetery maintenance.”
Moskal’s effort led to an anonymous donation that was used to purchase equipment and it created an increased interest in rejuvenating the resting place of more than 1,000 people.
“Some of the markers were black before cleaning them with a product made specifically for this purpose,” he said.
“The amount of dirt they’re taking off these stones is decades and decades of dirt.
“Most of the stones you can’t even read and now you’ll be able to read them.”
Moskal said he’s appreciative of the extra help because it would take him a few years to clean the stones if he had to do it alone.
“We’re going to hit a lot of stones that have never been taken care of, so to have them come clean makes such a big difference,” he said. “It’s hard to honor somebody if you can’t read their name.”
Smith said the project is near and dear to Moskal’s heart and the Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors wanted to support him in his efforts.
“It’s good to be thankful and give back, especially to our veterans,” she said.
“We’re here because of them and our freedoms, so I think everybody will take a little bit back with them and hold them in respect.”
Those interested in volunteering at the cemetery can visit the Berkley Hills Cemetery Facebook page for more information.
