JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A year’s worth of art created by the students in The Learning Lamp’s After School Outreach program is on display at Cambria County Library in downtown Johnstown.
The displays, located throughout the first and second floors of the library, 248 Main St., are part of a partnership between the library and The Learning Lamp.
“Having them see their art on display here is really special for them,” library youth services coordinator Leah Johncola said.
The learners from Johnstown’s Coopersdale and Oakhurst neighborhoods created bookmarks, a “Kindness Lamp” with a jar of positive messages beside it, art based on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, flower boxes, colored drawings, and other works.
All of this was focused on “artistic expression of thoughts, emotions, and skill-building.” In total, there are 125 pieces of artwork that relate to “lessons rooted in healthy social-emotional development.”
“It was just something to engage their brains, but differently than they do in school,” Learning Lamp Outreach Coordinator Amanda Peretin said. She organized the program at both locations.
Peretin said she was impressed by the students’ skills and noted that art became an outlet for a lot of those that participated.
One of the learners who contributed was Greyson Nulton, 7, who said he enjoyed coloring the most, especially superheroes Hulk and Iron Man.
“I just hope people will like it,” he said of his work on display.
Nulton added that he enjoys attending the after-school program because of the activities and games.
The students also used the library’s Summer Quest theme of “Oceans of Possibilities” for inspiration for a sea life-based mural featuring sharks, coral, fish and jellyfish and more.
The mural will be left up all summer and the children in the Summer Quest program will add to it, while art from The Learning Lamp will be on display throughout the week.
Johncola said those at the library wanted to show off the students’ work because the same children attending the after-school program are those frequenting the library.
The art program was funded in part by an 1889 Foundation grant and the PA Rural Arts Alliance.
