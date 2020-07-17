Stephanie LaBoo was sleeping in abandoned buildings around Newark, New Jersey, when her son tracked her down earlier this year.
LaBoo, 54, had been addicted to heroin for most of her life and had never tried to enter recovery.
“He said, ‘I’m your son,’ ” Laboo said during an interview at Highlands Health, 315 Locust St., Johnstown.
“It made me cry,” she said.
“He said, ‘I don’t want to see you out here no more, out on the street.’ ”
Jerome LaBoo, 29, said he was disappointed that his mother did not return with him to Johnstown, but understood that addicts can’t be forced to change.
“You could tell she was not ready yet,” Jerome LaBoo said.
But it wasn’t long before Stephanie LaBoo decided she was finally ready. She called Jerome and told him she was on her way to Johnstown with another of her seven children.
After virtually locking herself in a room to detox in his Hornerstown home last spring, Stephanie LaBoo said she has been clean for the first time in almost 40 years.
“I’m really proud of her,” Jerome LaBoo said.
“She made that decision that this is it. You have to be ready to change.”
It wasn’t easy going cold turkey, Stephanie LaBoo said.
“I had never kicked before. I was scared as hell,” she said. “I couldn’t stand up. I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t eat for days.”
Stephanie LaBoo said she was down to 109 pounds before she was able to keep anything down. She started with soup and worked her way back to a regular diet.
‘Our job ... to love them’
But years of addiction and life on the streets had taken a toll. “Her body caught up,” Jerome LaBoo said.
His mother said she knew her blood pressure was soaring, so she found her way to Johnstown’s free medical clinic at Highlands Health.
She found more than the blood pressure medicine. The free clinic staff listened to Stephanie LaBoo’s story and got her connected into an ongoing recovery program through Alliance Medical Services and its Department of Health-designated Center of Excellence, Highlands Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said.
The situation illustrates the Highlands Health mission, Danchanko said.
“We had a person coming in because of high blood pressure, but there’s a whole other story,” Danchanko said. “Our job at the clinic is to love them, to help. You listen to that back end story. What obstacles do you have to make them healthy?”
Clinic staff soon figured out that Stephanie LaBoo couldn’t read, so they helped her with pill containers, showing her what medication to take through the day.
“We are making sure she gets follow-up care, working on getting her birth certificate,” Danchanko said.
‘This place helped me’
LaBoo said she is overwhelmed by the support. “God knows, this place helped me,” she said.
During her years on the street, LaBoo faced violence, sexual assault and theft. It wasn’t easy to open up to the Highlands Health staff.
“I burned a lot of bridges,” she said. “You never believe a person wants to help you. But God said, ‘No, I’ve got a plan for you. I am going to help you help yourself.’ ”
LaBoo said she was about 13 when the substance abuse started with malt liquor and marijuana after school.
“I see other kids looking higher, and thought, ‘What the hell?’ ” she said. “I got curious.”
The other kids were popping pills, so LaBoo soon found herself paying $10 to $30 for prescription drugs. When that habit got too expensive, someone suggested heroin.
“I went and got a bag of heroin and I felt like I was on top of the world,” LaBoo said.
But her life was falling apart. Living as an addict on the street soon made her a rape victim.
“When I was raped, that took me out there even more,” she said. “I had nobody to talk to. I felt like I was lost.”
‘Never want to go back’
She was able to clean up, with help from methadone while she was pregnant six times, but then went right back to using. When her twins were born, she left the hospital and began using while the girls were still in the hospital nursery.
“I couldn’t get back to get my babies,” she said.
Jerome LaBoo said he was raised by his father’s sister and his grandmother, but always had an idea where his mother was.
Sometimes his grandmother would take him to visit his mother and even let him spend the night with her in an abandoned house from time to time.
Stephanie LaBoo said she has been able to connect with all seven children, now ages 28 to 38.
“It took a few years to accept me as their mother,” she said.
Reconnecting with her children and finding compassion at Highlands Health have given LaBoo a reason to stay clean and go to her program every day.
In the past, she never believed there was anything to get clean for.
“I don’t want to go back,” she said. “I never want to go back.”
