SIDMAN – From a distance Tuesday, the sight of high school students locked in a back-and-forth soccer game outside Forest Hills High School might seem typical.
But for school administrators, the moment signaled the culmination of nearly 20 years of planning and development within the school district – and the debut of Forest Hills' brand new multi-purpose field and the final step of a campus-wide overhaul.
"This was a long time coming," Superintendent Dave Lehman said. "We can't wait to show it off."
Lehman and Forest Hills Maintenance Supervisor Dan Lester offered a tour of the LED-lit, artificial turf field Tuesday to media as a preview to a community-wide introduction planned Friday.
Billed as the centerpiece to a larger, $3.7 million project that also added a track and a nearby baseball field, the multi-purpose complex will make its official debut during the Rangers' homecoming night when the varsity football team faces Bishop McCort, Lehman said.
A well-worn natural football ball field with decades-old lighting was replaced by a wider turf field with artificial drainage and ultra-efficient LED lights. The field is large enough to host football, soccer and softball, Lehman said.
Forest Hills junior Taylor Hampton said she got her first up-close glimpse of the new field last week during marching band practice.
"All of us were like, 'Wow,' because it's such a major change," Hampton said, taking a break from playing soccer during her physical education class Tuesday morning.
In seasons past, marching band performances during halftime often meant trudging through mud and across an uneven surface, she said.
"Now, we've got something not every high schooler will get to see – or have," she said. "It's really a beautiful field."
Lehman said the district is taking steps to increase the field's usage during school days, particularly for physical education classes.
Usage will ramp up even more after school.
The district's junior high, junior varsity and varsity football teams will use the field during the fall, as will the marching band, along with the boys and girls soccer teams. The softball team will be on the field in the spring, school officials said.
New baseball field and track surfaces are being finished, Lehman said.
The Lititz-based ELA Group oversaw the main field project, which wrapped Monday.
Over the decade prior, Forest Hills also ushered in a field house and built a new middle/high school.
Lehman noted the work – and years of saving for it – spanned a handful of superintendents dating back to former administrator Paul Robinson's years with the district.
"There was lots of heavy lifting – lots of saving – before I got here," he said. "I was just fortunate enough to be here toward the end to cap it all off."
The Forest Hills community will be able to celebrate the district's achievement throughout the day Friday.
Students will hold a tailgate fundraiser from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the campus. Guided high school tours will be offered every 20 minutes between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., beginning at the auditorium entrance, Lehman said.
Friday's kickoff between Forest Hills and Bishop McCort is scheduled for 7 p.m. After the game, attendees will be able to tour the project under the G.H. Miller Memorial Field's lights.
