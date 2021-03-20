The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
JM New Beginnings Property Management LLC from Brian M. Poborsky, property in South Fork Borough, $24,000.
JM New Beginnings Property Management LLC from Ronald C. Rumsey, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $17,000.
John Deetscreek from Michael A. Leleck, property in Summerhill Township, $22,000.
Patrick M. Doepfer from Francis C. Miller, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $20,000.
Robert J. Weimann from Randy Haze Updyke, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $26,500.
Ronald P. Biter from Bradley P. Rousell, property in Portage Township, $33,000.
TZ Properties LLC from Judith Mills, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $49,900.
Dennis Patrick Unger from Howard L. Degrange Jr., property in Westmont Borough, $239,900.
Ryan R. Roland from Ronald D. Kelin, property in Richland Township, $129,900.
John W. Smith Jr. from Daunice L. Geiser, property in Lower Yoder Township, $56,000.
Jeffrey D. Watson from Carlos A. Gonzalez, property in Ferndale Borough, $62,893.
Country Mile Holdings Inc. from George R. Bishop, property in Portage Borough, $85,000.
Jordan Z. Lemaster from Julie A. McDonald, property in Cresson Township, $283,500.
Jennings Real Estate LLC from Renee G. Kubic, property in Ehrenfeld Borough, $15,000.
Daniel Robert Ramirez from Louis R. McGucken, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $10,000.
Michael Holcomb from Carol A. Keifer, property in White Township, $136,000.
Adam L. Garber from Roman D. Tiracave, property in Cresson Township, $14,000.
Brandon Griffin Foss from Donald C. Ward, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $56,000.
Bobbi Clayton from Kyle Karstens, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $20,000.
Christopher K. Gleason from Catherine B. Haebich, property in Westmont Borough, $189,000.
Robert J. Koenigsberg from Brian J. Bobolsky, property in Portage Borough, $56,000.
Seth J. Everett from Leonard G. Felosky, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $35,000.
Lindsay Beyer from Theresa A. Nadolsky, property in Cresson Township, $79,000.
ABW Properties LLC from Chestnut Equity Partners LLC, property in Dale Borough, $14,000.
Raymond Keith from Frank J. Cammarata, property in Patton Borough, $30,000.
Joshua Robert Vanreenen from Lawrence A. Tomkowski, property in Westmont Borough, $112,000.
Lucas S. Campbell from Brooke E. Campbell, property in Patton Borough, $80,000.
Scott D. Good from Marjorie Ann Hoffman, property in Adams Township, $40,000.
Travis Nadolsky from Hurley Holdings LLC, property in Cambria Township, $10,000.
David J. Prokop from Stephen G. Smith, property in Ebensburg Borough, $62,000.
Anthony J. Pettenati from Kevin J. Smithmyer, property in White Township, $125,000.
Willard G. Logue from Michael A. Noel, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $47,500.
Dylan S. Lefkowitz from Robert E. Horner, property in Upper Yoder Township, $121,900.
Jordan S. Salvia from Bruce D. Shannon, property in Brownstown Borough, $60,000.
Alexander E. Ritenour from Sara K. Lieb, property in Richland Township, $126,500.
Mark Sean Lushko from Equity Trust Co., property in Richland Township, $123,600.
David C. Huffman from Dorothy J. Costelow, property in Lower Yoder Township, $61,000.
Carol Tomcik from Vilma J. McKenna, property in Adams Township, $102,500.
Devin W. Plenert from Kenneth J. Stossel, property in Susquehanna Township, $141,000.
Thomas N. Bender from Laureen G. Holtz, property in Clearfield Township, $130,200.
Somerset County
Albert D. Knoblach from Tracy A. Collins, property in Addison Township, $25,000.
Larry D. Stewart Jr. from William L. Sanner, property in Meyersdale Borough, $15,000.
Leah Kay Walker from Jerome James Purcell Estate, property in Jefferson Township, $65,584.50.
Leah Kay Walker from Jerome James Purcell Estate, property in Jefferson Township, $14,248.50.
Brian Lizambri from Pamela A. Disalvo, property in Paint Township, $29,500.
Brett G. Kalp from Thomas E. Kalp, by POA, property in Allegheny Township, $258,000.
Jeffrey A. Gindlesperger from Alyce M. Reed, property in Jenner Township, $126,500.
Brian Secrest from James W. Cameron, property in Fairhope Township, $80,000.
Erika M. Waynik from Roxanne R. Jenner, property in Fairhope Township, $589,000.
Randall D. Clause from Michael J. Kearney, property in Middlecreek Township, $380,000.
Christopher J. Evans from Victoria L. Delsignore Estate, property in Boswell Borough, $89,900.
Greg M. Price from Daniel J. Barkley, property in Conemaugh Township, $15,000.
Sara Eichmiller from Robert L. Koontz, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $648,700.
Lux Lucas Foundation Inc. from Kidney Center, property in Meyersdale Borough, $147,000.
Brian Cobaugh from Terry W. Baptistie, property in Middlecreek Township, $232,500.
Anupam Palit from George J. Herbinko, property in Jefferson Township, $174,000.
Greg Thomas from Barbara J. Goldstrom Revocable Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $350,000.
Mark Frankel from Terry C. Feiler Jr., property in Jefferson Township, $140,000.
Randall Thomas from David G. Rimbey, property in Jefferson Township, $145,000.
James L. Black from Brian E. Will, property in Berlin Borough, $40,000.
Charles Edward Rayman Jr. from Robert P. Grubert Jr. Estate, property in Shade Township, $38,000.
Curtis A. Naumann from Julie C. Riggs, property in Indian Lake Borough, $158,000.
Corin M. Layton from Chad A. Hoffman, property in Paint Township, $54,000.
Terry L. Varner from Marlin E. Adams Jr., by POA, property in Jenner Township, $110,000.
Somerset Inc. from Properties OTD, property in Somerset Borough, $65,529.98.
Somerset Inc. from Properties OTD, property in Somerset Borough, $69,448.50.
Timothy Wass from Ronald E. Glover, property in Addison Township, $109,114.68.
Randy L. Tirko from Breanna L. Hause, property in Shade Township, $52,000.
Luke Karcher from Tina M. Ulmer, property in Quemahoning Township, $15,500.
Megin J. Thomas from Catherine C. Kososki Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $75,000.
Barry L. Baker from Nancy Speicher Mencke, property in Somerset Borough, $33,500.
Barry L. Baker from Nancy Speicher Mencke, property in Somerset Borough, $86,500.
Michael Andrew Szymanski from Dennis Gene Gray, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $160,000.
Jeremy W. Hetz from Peggy R. Dunmeyer, property in Black Township, $68,000.
Shane D. Keim from Thomas D. McClintock, property in Brothersvalley Township, $28,400.
JM New Beginnings Property from Michael R. Sigmon, property in Quemahoning Township, $17,000.
Matthew D. Graver from Nancy L. Prendergast, property in Middlecreek Township, $343,000.
Judith A. Rosser from Vicki A. Bertolini Estate, property in Jenner Township, $60,000.
Mitchell A. Walker from Brandon L. Troutman, property in Greenville Township, $190,000.
Andrew P. Lasure from New Baltimore Sportsmen’s Club, property in New Baltimore Borough, $89,000.
