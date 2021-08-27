The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Corin Smith from Patricia A. Gill, property in Adams Township, $165,000.
Richard Lee McLaughlin from John J. Sladki Jr., property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $53,000.
Aaron J. Smith from Anthony Blososky, property in Cambria Township, $75,000.
William Theodore Corey from Christopher A. Keslar, property in Westmont Borough, $480,000.
Alexia Bier from Robin M. Bier, property in Ferndale Borough, $77,500.
Kimbro J. Maurer from Kimberly Doering, property in Richland Township, $152,500.
Scott Yon from Lee Kelly, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $27,037.
Frederic A. Stough from Mark Bodenschatz, property in Ebensburg Borough, $17,500.
David Hodos from Alexander Nicholas Lepley, property in Westmont Borough, $84,000.
Mark D. Rowland from Rosario A. Johnson, property in Gallitzin Township, $287,000.
Joseph J. Corio Jr. from Anna Mae Greer, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $60,000.
Anthony Wiser from Robert A. Vizzini, property in Adams Township, $90,000.
Anne M. Miers from Kline Revocable Trust, by trustee, by attorney-in-fact, property in Barr Township, $70,000.
Virgil F. Wilford from Curtis C. Rager, property in Cambria Township, $130,000.
Candice Diehl from Frank A. Fudrow, property in Reade Township, $65,000.
Tamara George from Jeffrey M. Helsel, property in Portage Township, $72,000.
Joseph C. Clark from Anna Mae Greer, property in Blacklick Township, $90,000.
Brett David Yost from Michael A. Scott, property in Westmont Borough, $145,000.
Michael J. Suchta from Thomas S. Suchta, property in Lilly Borough, $18,400.
Rebecca Lynn Ondra from Houda Khan, property in Lower Yoder Township, $32,000.
Swim First LP from Ronald Piljay, property in Westmont Borough, $30,600.
Swim First LP from Ronald Piljay, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $15,300.
Swim First LP from Ronald Piljay, property in Westmont Borough, $43,200.
Janel M. Pesarchic from Charles E. Sigwalt Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $80,000.
Venny L. Thornton from Mark G. Marshall, property in Lower Yoder Township, $56,969.
Suzanne Levy from Deborah M. Kaufman, property in Portage Borough, $88,000.
Lu Ann Dividock from Richard A. Dividock, property in Wilmore Borough, $35,000.
Donna Dutzar from Raymond D. Hoffman, property in Jackson Township, $60,000.
William A. Stodart from Stephen P. Cunningham, property in East Carroll Township, $75,000.
Alk Holdings Inc. from Mary G. Farel, by attorney-in-fact, property in South Fork Borough, $12,000.
Alk Holdings Inc. from Mary G. Farel, by attorney-in-fact, property in South Fork Borough, $35,000.
Sara Borelle from Scott A. Schilling, property in Cresson Borough, $135,000.
Richard W. Larkin from Samuel A. McConnell, property in Patton Borough, $120,000.
Stephanie J. Sida from Mary Lou Yoder, property in Richland Township, $210,000.
Theressa Williams from Charles J. Dimauro, property in Lower Yoder Township, $65,000.
Arthur P. Kennedy II from Magen A. Mock, property in Cambria Township, $105,000.
Nick Mastrine from Richard T. Zlater Jr., property in Cambria Township, $105,000.
Kimberly J. Bloom from TZ Properties LLC, property in Adams Township, $65,300.
Hanna Salian from Nathan Shellenberger, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $93,900.
Michael Sprinkle from Brian J. Bougher, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $218,784.
Michael Pcola from Susan Marie Hessler, property in Portage Township, $104,000.
Violets Estates LLC from Teresa M. Reha, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $10,000.
J. Alan Gardocky Second Amended & Restated Revocable Trust trustee from Yobbagy Trust, by trustee, property in Blacklick Township, $10,000.
Collin P. Dougherty from Judith E. Carloni, property in Richland Township, $35,100.
David John Saloka from Allen J. Meier, property in Stonycreek Township, $73,000.
Nathan Shellenberger from Brianna M. Shawley, property in East Taylor Township, $165,000.
CDP Properties LLC from Jane Ellen Follmar, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $42,000.
Deven J. Layo from James M. Fisher, property in Portage Township, $15,000.
Zachary Block from Barbara J. Trawick, property in Lower Yoder Township, $87,900.
William G. Dobransky from John A. Smith, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $10,000.
Michael B. McKendrick Jr. from D. Volocko Construction LLC, property in Lower Yoder Township, $18,000.
Tyler A. Lingafelt from Kevan A. Strick, property in Daisytown Borough, $42,500.
Kaylee M. Dayton from Michael Mastovich, property in Richland Township, $95,000.
Gabriel March from John S. Zalubski, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $25,000.
Kevan Strick from Kala Ann Wainwright, property in East Taylor Township, $100,000.
Aaron M. Ribblett from Hiram C. Ribblett, property in Middle Taylor Township, $56,730.58.
People 4 People Inc. from Helen M. Walkowski, property in Stonycreek Township, $40,000.
Keith M. Palm from Maryann J. Korenoski, property in Richland Township, $165,000.
Matt McCulty from Marissa Hoover, property in Richland Township, $184,000.
166 Ligonier St. LLC from First National Bank of Pennsylvania, property in Johnstown’s 2nd Ward, $98,500.
Veronica L. Brookins from Ronald L. Kapello, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $28,000.
Karcher Property Management LLC from Jeremy R. Intihar, property in Westmont Borough, $63,500.
Benshoff Enterprises LLC from George Pueblitz, property in Johnstown’s 1st Ward, $215,000.
Darryl S. Hauck from N. Bruce Mentch, property in Cambria Township, $55,000.
Daniel G. Bond Jr. from William W. Marsh Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $142,500.
Chad A. Krug from Helen A. McNulty, property in Clearfield Township, $190,000.
Adam Ashurst from David Fishburn, property in White Township, $12,000.
Sara Drass from David Mark Woods, property in Hastings Borough, $53,800.
Pater Ronald Novosat from Frank D. Alexander, property in Jackson Township, $185,000.
James H. McLaurin from K Capital Rentals Inc., property in Johnstown’s 9th Ward, $13,500.
Christine L. Kissell from James C. Larue, property in Cresson Borough, $131,000.
Mark Bodenschatz from Timothy A. Washko, property in Ebensburg Borough, $40,000.
Charles D. Wiseman from Lisa L. Croyle, property in Richland Township, $95,000.
Joshua J. Coho from Thomas M. Elliott, property in Cresson Township, $200,000.
Suzanne E. Strozak from Julz Development Group LLC, property in Richland Township, $193,000.
Michael Weirauch from Harry Landrum, property in Blacklick Township, $15,000.
Jason Cieslo from Daniel R. Bimle, property in Portage Borough, $110,000.
Diana G. Baligush from Daniel H. Zurenda, property in Jackson Township, $13,000.
William Webster from Matthew C. Spisak, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $59,500.
Caitlin N. Vinner from Sandra L. McAfee, property in Upper Yoder Township, $73,000.
Stacy Clinger from Cheryl B. Keafer, property in Ferndale Borough, $60,000.
Richard J. Bartoletti Sr. from Isabelle M. Friday, by attorney-in-fact, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $110,000.
Kimberly S. Katchmark from Shirl A. Rutka, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $40,000.
James T. Whiteford from VC Leasing LLC, property in Barr Township, $15,000.
Cynthia A. Chernisky from Margaret L. Jones, property in Ebensburg Borough, $195,000.
Carey Anne Staicer from Marie A. Gelormino, property in Ferndale Borough, $103,700.
Kevin M. Smith from Purdon Gillespie, property in White Township, $80,000.
Michaela Litterine from Cameron D. Neuts, property in Croyle Township, $47,900.
Isaac Bede Vescovi from Heather C. Haluska, property in Patton Borough, $75,000.
Francis L. Naputano from Sam J. Carpenter II, property in Geistown Borough, $128,000.
Perry R. Scarton from Leonard S. Siedlarczyk, property in Portage Borough, $138,000.
Levi Joseph Miller from Robert J. Kuzio, property in Hastings Borough, $68,000.
Carmen L. Graboski from Ryan Mervine, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $29,000.
Bruce A. Krug from Kurtis A. Deyulis, property in Cambria Township, $12,500.
Daniel Loebrich from Rodney N. Montgomery, property in Conemaugh Township, $25,000.
Terry Crosby from Mary J. Bishop, by Exr., property in Clearfield Township, $32,000.
Bethany G. Latniak from Sara J. Miller, property in Chest Springs Borough, $25,000.
Asuncion Hipe from Fannie Mae, by attorney-in-fact, property in Upper Yoder Township, $26,500.
Vincent Cestone from Matthew T. Harrison, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $45,900.
Ramesh K. Karne from Rosemary Brant, by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $111,000.
Joshua Alan Kayser from Barbara A. Keyser, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $115,000.
Michael D. Zierer from Mark H. Schrift, property in Summerhill Township, $320,000.
Scott M. Harteis from Lynn L. Harteis, property in Adams Township, $215,000.
John M. Moskola from Andrew B. Swanson, property in Adams Township, $128,000.
Zinn Realty Corp. from First Commonwealth Bank, property in Johnstown’s 4th Ward, $237,500.
Chad Schmidt from Jennifer D. White, property in Richland Township, $197,600.
Kevin Mark Dick from Larry W. Berkey, property in Richland Township, $70,000.
Jared M. Buck from Beverly J. Cooney, property in Allegheny Township, $77,250.
Kimberly Chappell from Joseph Grosholz Sr., by Admr., property in Cambria Township, $99,500.
Lynn A. Berkebile from Susan A. Lewis Revocable Living Trust by trustee, property in Lower Yoder Township, $185,000.
Somerset County
Patrick J. Weimer from Kevin D. Coleman, property in Jefferson Township, $192,000.
James Griffenhagen from Ryan A. Bowlby, property in Somerset Borough, $177,125.
Carmen Saucedo from Shirley M. Wargo Estate, property in Windber Borough, $16,000.
Catherine M. Brigham from Timothy C. Collins, property in Shade Township, $60,000.
Jesse Adam Dorchak from Shawn M. Saloney, property in Windber Borough, $250,000.
Jason A. Howell from Phillip A. Basala, property in Middlecreek Township, $319,000.
Karen S. Custer from Linda S. Berkey, property in Somerset Borough, $159,900.
Thomas B. Miller Sr. from Dennis D. Merringer, property in Jenner Township, $35,000.
Carolina Revocable Trust from Charles W. Friday Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $1,085,000.
Brenda L. Conrad from Michelle Pletcher, property in Somerset Borough, $80,000.
Jonathan Hardee from Bartlett Sefton Price, property in Jefferson Township, $155,000.
Alyssa Garansi from John Henry, property in Conemaugh Township, $150,000.
Richard W. Gray II from Clyde L. Mostoller Sr., property in Elk Lick Township, $125,500.
Robert J. Griffith from Gerald R. Horner, property in Jennerstown Borough, $49,000.
Salvatore Lanasa from George Coyle, property in Somerset Township, $358,750.
James P. Shurie from Theresa M. Fochtman, property in Allegheny Township, $698,895.84.
Edward R. Krugh from Catherine S. Coulter, property in Middlecreek Township, $430,000.
Keith Vukmir from Karosh, property in Jefferson Township, $134,000.
Jason R. Miller from Timothy M. Grimm II, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $170,604.80.
Andrew Robert Sarver from Theodore K. Evans, property in Summit Township, $120,900.
Rebecca Yoder from Phillip Heinlein, property in Conemaugh Township, $112,000.
Glenn E. Rhoads from Theresa M. Mattern, property in Somerset Borough, $165,000.
Thomas W. Haddon from Darryl K. Stonecypher, property in Jenner Township, $235,000.
Sisler Lumber Co. from Glenn E. Durst Estate, property in Addison Township, $500,000.
Victor C. Lord from Timothy S. Shank Jr., property in Jenner Township, $41,400.
Harry P. Lennox Trust from Jacob Weimer, property in Wellersburg Borough, $54,500.
Ashley Baker from R. Paul Smith, property in Somerset Borough, $148,000.
Darrel Marsh from Wilmer J. Kinsinger, property in Meyersdale Borough, $21,000.
William J. Link from Lenore D. McClintock, property in Somerset Borough, $10,000.
Anna Vanfossen from Chaz J. Craig, property in Conemaugh Township, $68,000.
Constance Laverne Manley from Patrick Himes, property in Ogle Township, $243,000.
Matthew J. Meyers from Chad Boburchock, property in Berlin Borough, $182,900.
Ashley N. Morris from Brittany M. Johnston, property in Somerset Township, $241,500.
Samuel L. Varchetti from Fogle Mining Inc., property in Brothersvalley Township, $23,300.
Patrick Yusko from Shirley J. Niemiec Estate, property in Jenner Township, $175,000.
Jason H. Gindlesperger from Lester C. Roberts, property in Central City Borough, $85,000.
Country Manor Real Estate from Max F. Pavlovich, property in Conemaugh Township, $1,410,000.
Detrick Peterman from Brittany N. Weimer, property in Garrett Borough, $25,000.
PTV 1180 from Christine A. Lape, property in Rockwood Borough, $15,000.
PTV 1180 from Clapper Building Materials, property in Rockwood Borough, $150,000.
Jeffrey Thomas Smith from Gary B. Pinizzotto, property in Jefferson Township, $203,000.
Christian Wagner from Shirley Jane Spiker Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $35,000.
Joseph G. Warnagiris from Matthew B. Sherman, property in Middlecreek Township, $540,000.
985 Rentals from William L. Hayman Estate, property in Stoystown Borough, $121,000.
Larry James Diehl from Lisa L. Diehl, property in Shade Township, $50,000.
Garrett Shoup from Warren H. Shaffer Jr., property in Indian Lake Borough, $699,000.
Benjamin A. Carroll from Brian M. Thompson, property in Somerset Borough, $175,600.
Harjala from Audrey A. Millard, property in Elk Lick Township, $190,000.
John Wolf from Frank E. Dionne Estate, property in Somerset Township, $115,000.
Brian M. Thompson from Joel W. Beetsch, property in Somerset Township, $382,500.
RJ3 Properties from Charles Fiala Revocable Living Trust, property in Addison Township, $267,500.
Brett Robinson from Roxanne Gurson, property in Conemaugh Township, $242,000.
Shannon Milton Lemin property in Roger L. Reed, property in Shade Township, $67,000.
Matthew G. Pickell from Mary Colonna, by POA, property in Jefferson Township, $200,500.
Pura Vida Pursuit from Somerset Management/Holding, property in Somerset Township, $100,000.
Berlin Area Historical Society from Gregory A. Croner, property in Berlin Borough, $22,500.
Reed Luce from Jack L. Tressler, property in Milford Township, $350,000.
Todd D. King from Barry E. Welsch, property in Indian Lake Borough, $40,000.
Scott David Carter from Bryan J. Bower, property in Addison Borough, $90,000.
Miles A. Walker from Brian Michael Frazier, property in Allegheny Township, $95,000.
Jesse F. Ansell from Jeanne K. Miller, property in North Centerville Borough, $100,000.
Molle A. Martin from Dale E. Guthrie, property in Salisbury Borough, $80,000.
Pat’s Red from Patricia Herring, property in Somerset Township, $22,705.60.
Theodore H. Paul from Gary D. Gadley, property in Jefferson Township, $1,600,000.
Pine Crest MHP from Evergreen Associates, by POA, property in Conemaugh Township, $1,325,000.
Chief’s Retreat from Jeffrey S. Bottcher, property in Indian Lake Borough, $320,889.
Elijah Wiegmann from James C. Greer, property in Middlecreek Township, $235,000.
Todd Dei from Richard Kline, property in Jefferson Township, $194,000.
Peter G. Wallace from Adam A. Parker, property in Middlecreek Township, $312,000.
Covered Bridge Road from Patrick P. Svonavec, property in Middlecreek Township, $500,000.
Roman Tkachev from Max J. Nickel, property in Jefferson Township, $165,000.
Natalie B. Barnhart from Ashley N. Morris, property in Somerset Borough, $110,000.
Vincent V. Svonavec from Joseph J. Svonavec Sr. Family, property in Milford Township, $26,064.81.
