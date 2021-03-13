The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Amber L. Jenkins from Richard J. Bem Jr., property in Gallitzin Township, $117,000.
Kenneth J. Fetsko Jr. from Shirley B. Logue, property in Ehrenfeld Borough, $20,500.
Michael A. Macaluso Jr. from Charles Thomas Sullivan, property in Patton Borough, $76,000.
Koppenhaver Realty LP from J.H. Hommer Family Limited Partnership, property in Reade Township, $421,000.
Krystal L. Stanczyk from Carissa L. Connors, property in Southmont Borough, $41,500.
Calvin W. Nazelrod from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $12,000.
Wolf Pack Capital LLC from Hildegarde Miller, property in Geistown Borough, $77,500.
Charles A. Nagle Jr. from Vickroy Family Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in East Taylor Township, $60,000.
Lucas A. Watt from Davis L. Mueller, property in Reade Township, $117,900.
Louis G. Martini from Joseph A. Mardula, property in Lilly Borough, $85,000.
Tricia A. Barclay from Robert Eugene Williams, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $25,000.
Michael A. Lepley from Property Development LLC, property in Blacklick Township, $45,000.
Gina M. Taylor from Connolly Real Estate Solutions LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $28,700.
Kathy A. Barefoot from Merry L. Hofmann, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $53,500.
Joshua Mock from Jessica L. Colangelo, property in Vintondale Borough, $37,100.
Neil E. Tyson from Windber Country Club Inc., property in Adams Township, $36,000.
Blessings of God LLC from David Dutile, property in Gallitzin Township, $323,500.
Derek S. Yates from Elizabeth A. Sestrich, by attorney-in-fact, property in Middle Taylor Township, $69,900.
Fetzer Properties LLC from Rodney Thoburn Houck, property in Adams Township, $40,000.
Barry L. Launi from Joshua T. Clossin, property in Gallitzin Township, $10,500.
Dayanara D. Nunez from David Davis, property in Upper Yoder Township, $27,000.
Martin J. McNally from Candyce Dawn Haman, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $150,000.
Scott J. Thiel from Maurice E. Rose, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $82,900.
John D. Loulis from George J. Louilis, property in White Township, $27,000.
Jacob Summerlin from S&P Rentals Inc., property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $10,000.
James G. Hogg from Conor E. Myers, property in White Township, $170,000.
Matthew B. Echard from Norman C. Lord, property in Daisytown Borough, $47,500.
Alex Friedle from Jonathan D. Custer, property in Summerhill Township, $131,500.
Joshua J. Wicks from John W. Manges & Mary E. Manges Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Conemaugh Township, $15,000.
Chad R. Wiewiora from Anthony F. Mastran, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $48,000.
John J. McCarty from John A. Shandor, property in Cresson Township, $75,000.
Donald C. Shovestull from Tracy L. Miller, property in Cambria Township, $56,500.
Brian W. Giesler from Barry C. Segear, property in Cresson Township, $89,900.
Gregory A. Wagner from George Dunmyer, property in Portage Township, $80,000.
Arthur Sejour from HSBC Bank USA National Association Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $25,000.
Brennan M. Sossong from Rose Ann Battista, property in Cambria Township, $250,000.
Tyler M. Moudry from Arun J. Thomas, property in Cresson Borough, $72,000.
Nicole Diane Walker from Mark J. Borstnar Jr., property in Lorain Borough, $52,500.
Nick Adam Gergely from Angela M. Parkinson III, property in Adams Township, $197,000.
Scott Sheehan from Steven G. Stull, property in Brownstown Borough, $20,500.
Jeromie S. Simmons from David C. Adams, property in Patton Borough, $30,000.
JM New Beginnings Property Management LLC from Marcia I. Constable, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $25,000.
Somerset County
Renee K. Bower from Martha Fern Illar Voluntary Trust, property in North Centerville Borough, $89,000.
Glen Appleby from Robert P. Fabian, property in Somerset Township, $440,000.
Steven J. Pekar from Wade E. Lint, property in Somerset Township, $139,900.
Carmen Diloreto from Joseph Renzi, property in Conemaugh Township, $30,000.
Smucker Holdings from Brush Creek Country Club, property in Fairhope Township, $650,000.
James Thomas Clemons Jr. from Eric J. Kulikowski, property in Middlecreek Township, $350,000.
John M. Turek from Christina Romesburg, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $10,000.
Adam L. Campbell from Myrtle L. Stiffler, property in Windber Borough, $18,250.
Mel’s Property from Patriot Street Properties Inc., property in Somerset Borough, $140,000.
Main Street Holdings from Matthew T. Tomlinson, property in Jenner Township, $231,500.
Tim Caldwell from Melvin R. Arnold Revocable Living Trust, property in Lincoln Township, $245,000.
David G. Rimbey from John Shaffer, property in Jefferson Township, $800,000.
Mary S. Welch from Bonnie Lynn Rhominski, property in Hooversville Borough, $19,000.
Bradley S. Walker from CGGR Holding Inc., property in Somerset Township, $19,500.
Malcolm Crittenden from JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition, property in Windber Borough, $11,500.
Lea Ann Harker from Sterling H. Heldbridle Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $72,500.
Robert E. Kephart from George A. Molnar Estate, property in Windber Borough, $70,000.
Suzanne M. Solensky from Suzanne M. Walls, property in Windber Borough, $51,000.
Joshua Knapp from Jeffrey L. Horrell, property in Middlecreek Township, $890,000.
Richard O. Miller from Leskey Family Irrevocable Trust, property in Black Township, $30,000.
Robert W. Miller Jr. from King & Bungard Lumber Co., property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $261,078.50.
William P. Geisweidt from Todd Blaze Berkey Estate, property in Quemahoning Township, $36,800.
Luna Iron Street from Frank D. Saylor, property in Conemaugh Township, $300,000.
Eric J. Walker from Janice L. Chaves, property in Stonycreek Township, $125,000.
Wayne Powel from Joseph A. Marksz, property in Confluence Borough, $145,000.
Nicole R. Muha from Catherine A. Kosnosky Estate, property in Shade Township, $25,000.
Seven Springs Mountain Resort from Breeze Corp., property in Jefferson Township, $412,965.
Heritage Coal & Natural Resources from Shaw Big Vein Coal Co., property in Elk Lick Township, $165,170.76.
Kevin Manko from Eugene R. Wengerd, property in Elk Lick Township, $240,000.
Passavant Memorial Homes from I. Richard Adams, property in Somerset Borough, $198,000.
Daniel Arnold from Rodney G. Whaley, property in Confluence Borough, $75,000.
Grace Brethren Church from National Organization New Apostolic, property in Somerset Borough, $140,000.
Dayanara D. Nunez from David Davis, property in Conemaugh Township, $27,000.
Scott Alan Shaffer Jr. from Charles A. Shaffer, property in Middlecreek Township, $153,000.
David Hoag from Lisa Iozzi Stevens, property in Middlecreek Township, $150,000.
John Bradley Weir from Mary L. Norris, property in Jefferson Township, $425,000.
Brandon Phillips from John J. Zahtila, property in Ogle Township, $65,000.
Donald R. Leazier from Betty Ann Dickey Estate, property in Black Township, $68,000.
Cory N. Stern from Wayne D. Schrock, property in Berlin Borough, $124,078.78.
Julius B. Troiani Jr. from Craig Solosky, property in Jefferson Township, $145,600.
Shane M. Miller from Sharon R. Harshberger Georg, property in Summit Township, $108,000.
DG Berlin from Mainland Berlin, property in Brothersvalley Township, $1,985,401.
Amy J. Johnson from David L. Weimer, property in Rockwood Borough, $72,500.
