The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more: 

Cambria County

Michael J. Dziagwa from Jennifer Dubuque, property in Cambria Township, $405,000.

James E. Shirey from Nicholas J. Arrington, by sheriff, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $14,442.

David H. Vitovich from Constance M. Katawczik, property in East Taylor Township, $55,000.

Walter H. Christ Jr. from Nita M. Matula, property in Adams Township, $20,000.

Darla S. Couturiaux from Jonathan J. Sunseri, property in Patton Borough, $69,900.

Mareena Moore Woodbury from Jerry R. Estates, property in Upper Yoder Township, $115,000.

Raymond L. Haupt from Keith Galayda, property in Conemaugh Township, $32,000.

Drew A. Coffman from Mary E. Coffman, property in Geistown Borough, $110,000.

Norman Gordon from Wilbert A. Boestler, property in Ferndale Borough, $15,000.

Matthew J. Clark from William D. Riser, property in Blacklick Township, $40,000.

Jason Paul from Gary Muller, property in Johnstown’s 14th Ward, $14,900.

GoAmerica LLC from Securitized Asset Backed Receivable LLC, property in Westmont Borough, $10,305.

Jason F. Lutz from Lori Hoak, property in Jackson Township, $126,500.

Matthew T. Mercer from Gary Muller, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $37,800.

Leslie S. Jackson from Joseph C. Law Estate, by sheriff, property in Munster Township, $14,600.

Teressa Stefanik from Thomas D. Hunter, property in Richland Township, $132,000.

Jody C. Kendrick from Linda Rager Croyle, property in Croyle Township, $23,721.21.

Anthony R. Distefano from Robert G. Hunter, property in Adams Township, $57,500.

Michael J. Toth from Stephen E. Toth, property in Richland Township, $165,000.

Thomas E. Pattison from Mary J. Gallucci, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $60,000.

Natasha L. Barto from Juan J. Valencia, property in Westmont Borough, $121,900.

William M. Rickard Jr. from Hollis Family Limited Partnership, property in Reade Township, $13,000.

Phillip B. Leroy from Shannan Kester, property in East Taylor Township, $26,500.

Franklin R. Spiridigiozzi from Christopher Kabo, property in Cambria Township, $189,000.

Blacklick Valley Foundation & Ambulance Service Inc. from Dorothy Waldron, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $11,000.

William E. Brett from Terry L. Deitz, property in Westmont Borough, $150,000.

Joseph M. Coyle from Linda Benett, property in Vintondale Borough, $245,000.

LT Real Estate LLC from Jeffrey L. Fuge, by personal representative, property in Richland Township, $75,000.

Matthew P. Bodenschatz from Robert W. Loftis, property in Richland Township, $178,000.

Ivan H. Muller from Cameron A. Ferguson, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $32,000.

Austin M. Ray from William C. Olson, property in Southmont Borough, $69,000.

Jeffrey A. Lehman from Frank P. Trebel, property in Westmont Borough, $175,000.

Donald L. May Sr. Revocable Living Trust from Betty J. Hody, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $35,000.

Gregory L. Ridenour from Clair R. Laughard, property in Jackson Township, $65,000.

Matthew R. McIntire from Ruth A. Wos, property in East Taylor Township, $49,000.

Christopher A. Glowacki from Eric C. Hoffman, property in White Township, $80,000.

Russell J. Carden from Robert P. Petrunak, property in Adams Township, $73,000.

Damon G. Andolina from Buchanan Family Trust, by trustee, property in Jackson Township, $129,900.

Corey J. Hoover from Jane M. Costlow, property in Adams Township, $53,000.

Kevin A. Clark from Jacob W. Johnson, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $53,200.

Jacob W. Johnson from Ruthann Hill, property in Jackson Township, $87,000.

Jared J. Grassi from Justin A. Moore, property in Cambria Township, $230,000.

Cathy J. Baker from Elizabeth A. McAneny Fickes, property in Westmont Borough, $96,900.

Edward J. Hill from Dorothy Tarachko, property in Portage Borough, $40,000.

Sheldon W. Bolinda from Roy Peacock, property in Reade Township, $65,000.

Cory L. Quashnie from Clifford W. Markel, property in South Fork Borough, $32,500.

Evan M. Warriner from Edward M. Menie, property in Ebensburg Borough, $260,000.

Joseph Satava from Donald B. Williams, property in Westmont Borough, $207,000.

Justin A. Moore from William D. Bennett, property in East Taylor Township, $346,000.

Somerset County

William R. Louder from Timothy A. Sendek, property in Paint Township, $265,000.

Paul A. Carlson Jr. from Michael J. Murray, property in Middlecreek Township, $300,000.

Daniel James Slater from Charlene A. Lario, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $148,400.

Kyle R. Murray from E. Martin Beech, property in Somerset Borough, $94,000.

Richard J. Stegman from Jean Austin Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $118,825.

Gary A. Jack from H. David Boyer, property in Jefferson Township, $283,800.

Richard Shaffer Family Limited from Lynn Y. Shaffer, property in Larimer Township, $177,697.50.

Thomas Luckinich from Song S. Dudley, property in Jefferson Township, $50,000.

Roy S. Avolio from Stephen C. Brown, property in Middlecreek Township, $340,000.

Jacob W. Rodgers from Louis T. Pierce III, property in Windber Borough, $135,000.

Bellshore Ventures from Cynthia K. McCornick, property in Meyersdale Borough, $18,500.

Patrick T. O’Brien from Linda K. Emerick, property in Milford Township, $660,000.

Damian L. Jano from Robert J. Harrity Jr., property in Somerset Township, $152,500.

Hannah L. Howe from David J. Decewicz, property in Windber Borough, $74,200.

Alexander M. Yacynych from Marguerite M. Jeffries, property in Meyersdale Borough, $30,000.

Bryan Combs from George Marker II Estate, property in Black Township, $55,000.

Nancy M. Gibson from Jessica L. Orlidge, property in Somerset Borough, $67,000.

Ronald L. Emerick from Betty L. Ludy Estate, property in Brothersvalley Township, $75,000.

Ronald W. Gillingham from Robert Burnsworth, property in Paint Township, $75,000.

Amy A. Polakoski from Robert B. Powell Estate, property in Somerset Township, $162,000.

Timothy A. Sendek from Wessley, property in Paint Township, $32,000.

Joseph M. Fetzer from Alan L. Schein, property in Indian Lake Borough, $10,000.

Jodi Gahagen from Gwynn Gahagen, property in Windber Borough, $19,060.

Jeffrey L. Kerr from James E. Bost, property in Addison Township, $220,000.

Jennifer Lynn Weyandt from Jason R. Miller, property in Conemaugh Township, $11,000.

Go America from PHH Mortgage Corp., by POA, property in Somerset Township, $14,852.

Andrew J. Toma from Andrew M. Single, property in Windber Borough, $74,000.

Harbour Forrest from Ralph O.C. Breyer Estate, property in Windber Borough, $65,322.

Paul M. Hay from Judy L. Myers, property in Summit Township, $64,000.

Michael Joseph Swinger from S.O. Fadness Jr., property in Somerset Township, $175,000.

Douglas R. Aust from Roy H. Shockey Estate, property in Somerset Township, $40,000.

Chad Douglas Gageby from Frank E. Grandas, property in Hooversville Borough, $160,000.

Michael H. Sube from Ernest R. Weyant, property in Somerset Borough, $92,500.

Cliffside Investors from USA-HUD, property in Conemaugh Township, $11,340.

Theresa R. Lassinger from Donna Ann Bruening Estate, property in Quemahoning Township, $50,000.

Brian G. Gennett from Clyde O. Long, property in Jenner Township, $247,900.

Travis S. Vogel from Harry Blaine Mayhugh, property in Summit Township, $30,000.

Alexander P. Nicoletti from John E. Williamson, property in Conemaugh Township, $17,500.

Sandro R. Marchegiani from Leonard J. Rubal, property in Paint Township, $30,000.

Jeffrey Kelley from Robert Berkebile Estate, property in Shade Township, $32,400.

Donald A. Zeigler from William J. Good, property in Allegheny Township, $56,000.

Brendan J. Lebda from Patricia A. Nemeth, property in Paint Township, $65,000.

Thomas Smoke Meats from Daniel R. Yoder, property in Conemaugh Township, $55,000.

Jeremy J. Lischak from DLF2 Land Co., property in Brothersvalley Township, $77,500.

James E. Peters from Kevin F. Callihan, property in Jefferson Township, $140,000.

Jeff H. Sleasman from Ashley D. Brain, by sheriff, property in Somerset Township, $50,587.50.

Wells Fargo Bank from Thaddeus A. Wolfe, by sheriff, property in Somerset Township, $50,000.

Rodney R. Darr from John H. Rhoads, property in Jennerstown Borough, $250,000.

Charles McDonald from Camp Harmony Inc., property in Quemahoning Township, $22,000.

