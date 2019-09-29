The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Michael J. Dziagwa from Jennifer Dubuque, property in Cambria Township, $405,000.
James E. Shirey from Nicholas J. Arrington, by sheriff, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $14,442.
David H. Vitovich from Constance M. Katawczik, property in East Taylor Township, $55,000.
Walter H. Christ Jr. from Nita M. Matula, property in Adams Township, $20,000.
Darla S. Couturiaux from Jonathan J. Sunseri, property in Patton Borough, $69,900.
Mareena Moore Woodbury from Jerry R. Estates, property in Upper Yoder Township, $115,000.
Raymond L. Haupt from Keith Galayda, property in Conemaugh Township, $32,000.
Drew A. Coffman from Mary E. Coffman, property in Geistown Borough, $110,000.
Norman Gordon from Wilbert A. Boestler, property in Ferndale Borough, $15,000.
Matthew J. Clark from William D. Riser, property in Blacklick Township, $40,000.
Jason Paul from Gary Muller, property in Johnstown’s 14th Ward, $14,900.
GoAmerica LLC from Securitized Asset Backed Receivable LLC, property in Westmont Borough, $10,305.
Jason F. Lutz from Lori Hoak, property in Jackson Township, $126,500.
Matthew T. Mercer from Gary Muller, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $37,800.
Leslie S. Jackson from Joseph C. Law Estate, by sheriff, property in Munster Township, $14,600.
Teressa Stefanik from Thomas D. Hunter, property in Richland Township, $132,000.
Jody C. Kendrick from Linda Rager Croyle, property in Croyle Township, $23,721.21.
Anthony R. Distefano from Robert G. Hunter, property in Adams Township, $57,500.
Michael J. Toth from Stephen E. Toth, property in Richland Township, $165,000.
Thomas E. Pattison from Mary J. Gallucci, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $60,000.
Natasha L. Barto from Juan J. Valencia, property in Westmont Borough, $121,900.
William M. Rickard Jr. from Hollis Family Limited Partnership, property in Reade Township, $13,000.
Phillip B. Leroy from Shannan Kester, property in East Taylor Township, $26,500.
Franklin R. Spiridigiozzi from Christopher Kabo, property in Cambria Township, $189,000.
Blacklick Valley Foundation & Ambulance Service Inc. from Dorothy Waldron, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $11,000.
William E. Brett from Terry L. Deitz, property in Westmont Borough, $150,000.
Joseph M. Coyle from Linda Benett, property in Vintondale Borough, $245,000.
LT Real Estate LLC from Jeffrey L. Fuge, by personal representative, property in Richland Township, $75,000.
Matthew P. Bodenschatz from Robert W. Loftis, property in Richland Township, $178,000.
Ivan H. Muller from Cameron A. Ferguson, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $32,000.
Austin M. Ray from William C. Olson, property in Southmont Borough, $69,000.
Jeffrey A. Lehman from Frank P. Trebel, property in Westmont Borough, $175,000.
Donald L. May Sr. Revocable Living Trust from Betty J. Hody, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $35,000.
Gregory L. Ridenour from Clair R. Laughard, property in Jackson Township, $65,000.
Matthew R. McIntire from Ruth A. Wos, property in East Taylor Township, $49,000.
Christopher A. Glowacki from Eric C. Hoffman, property in White Township, $80,000.
Russell J. Carden from Robert P. Petrunak, property in Adams Township, $73,000.
Damon G. Andolina from Buchanan Family Trust, by trustee, property in Jackson Township, $129,900.
Corey J. Hoover from Jane M. Costlow, property in Adams Township, $53,000.
Kevin A. Clark from Jacob W. Johnson, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $53,200.
Jacob W. Johnson from Ruthann Hill, property in Jackson Township, $87,000.
Jared J. Grassi from Justin A. Moore, property in Cambria Township, $230,000.
Cathy J. Baker from Elizabeth A. McAneny Fickes, property in Westmont Borough, $96,900.
Edward J. Hill from Dorothy Tarachko, property in Portage Borough, $40,000.
Sheldon W. Bolinda from Roy Peacock, property in Reade Township, $65,000.
Cory L. Quashnie from Clifford W. Markel, property in South Fork Borough, $32,500.
Evan M. Warriner from Edward M. Menie, property in Ebensburg Borough, $260,000.
Joseph Satava from Donald B. Williams, property in Westmont Borough, $207,000.
Justin A. Moore from William D. Bennett, property in East Taylor Township, $346,000.
Somerset County
William R. Louder from Timothy A. Sendek, property in Paint Township, $265,000.
Paul A. Carlson Jr. from Michael J. Murray, property in Middlecreek Township, $300,000.
Daniel James Slater from Charlene A. Lario, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $148,400.
Kyle R. Murray from E. Martin Beech, property in Somerset Borough, $94,000.
Richard J. Stegman from Jean Austin Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $118,825.
Gary A. Jack from H. David Boyer, property in Jefferson Township, $283,800.
Richard Shaffer Family Limited from Lynn Y. Shaffer, property in Larimer Township, $177,697.50.
Thomas Luckinich from Song S. Dudley, property in Jefferson Township, $50,000.
Roy S. Avolio from Stephen C. Brown, property in Middlecreek Township, $340,000.
Jacob W. Rodgers from Louis T. Pierce III, property in Windber Borough, $135,000.
Bellshore Ventures from Cynthia K. McCornick, property in Meyersdale Borough, $18,500.
Patrick T. O’Brien from Linda K. Emerick, property in Milford Township, $660,000.
Damian L. Jano from Robert J. Harrity Jr., property in Somerset Township, $152,500.
Hannah L. Howe from David J. Decewicz, property in Windber Borough, $74,200.
Alexander M. Yacynych from Marguerite M. Jeffries, property in Meyersdale Borough, $30,000.
Bryan Combs from George Marker II Estate, property in Black Township, $55,000.
Nancy M. Gibson from Jessica L. Orlidge, property in Somerset Borough, $67,000.
Ronald L. Emerick from Betty L. Ludy Estate, property in Brothersvalley Township, $75,000.
Ronald W. Gillingham from Robert Burnsworth, property in Paint Township, $75,000.
Amy A. Polakoski from Robert B. Powell Estate, property in Somerset Township, $162,000.
Timothy A. Sendek from Wessley, property in Paint Township, $32,000.
Joseph M. Fetzer from Alan L. Schein, property in Indian Lake Borough, $10,000.
Jodi Gahagen from Gwynn Gahagen, property in Windber Borough, $19,060.
Jeffrey L. Kerr from James E. Bost, property in Addison Township, $220,000.
Jennifer Lynn Weyandt from Jason R. Miller, property in Conemaugh Township, $11,000.
Go America from PHH Mortgage Corp., by POA, property in Somerset Township, $14,852.
Andrew J. Toma from Andrew M. Single, property in Windber Borough, $74,000.
Harbour Forrest from Ralph O.C. Breyer Estate, property in Windber Borough, $65,322.
Paul M. Hay from Judy L. Myers, property in Summit Township, $64,000.
Michael Joseph Swinger from S.O. Fadness Jr., property in Somerset Township, $175,000.
Douglas R. Aust from Roy H. Shockey Estate, property in Somerset Township, $40,000.
Chad Douglas Gageby from Frank E. Grandas, property in Hooversville Borough, $160,000.
Michael H. Sube from Ernest R. Weyant, property in Somerset Borough, $92,500.
Cliffside Investors from USA-HUD, property in Conemaugh Township, $11,340.
Theresa R. Lassinger from Donna Ann Bruening Estate, property in Quemahoning Township, $50,000.
Brian G. Gennett from Clyde O. Long, property in Jenner Township, $247,900.
Travis S. Vogel from Harry Blaine Mayhugh, property in Summit Township, $30,000.
Alexander P. Nicoletti from John E. Williamson, property in Conemaugh Township, $17,500.
Sandro R. Marchegiani from Leonard J. Rubal, property in Paint Township, $30,000.
Jeffrey Kelley from Robert Berkebile Estate, property in Shade Township, $32,400.
Donald A. Zeigler from William J. Good, property in Allegheny Township, $56,000.
Brendan J. Lebda from Patricia A. Nemeth, property in Paint Township, $65,000.
Thomas Smoke Meats from Daniel R. Yoder, property in Conemaugh Township, $55,000.
Jeremy J. Lischak from DLF2 Land Co., property in Brothersvalley Township, $77,500.
James E. Peters from Kevin F. Callihan, property in Jefferson Township, $140,000.
Jeff H. Sleasman from Ashley D. Brain, by sheriff, property in Somerset Township, $50,587.50.
Wells Fargo Bank from Thaddeus A. Wolfe, by sheriff, property in Somerset Township, $50,000.
Rodney R. Darr from John H. Rhoads, property in Jennerstown Borough, $250,000.
Charles McDonald from Camp Harmony Inc., property in Quemahoning Township, $22,000.
